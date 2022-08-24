A limited supply of Yakima County homes and the continuing demand to purchase them has kept home prices rising, but the number of sales so far this year has declined compared to 2021. And higher interest rates may be among the reasons.
After dropping below 3% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage during 2021, interest rates for those mortgages have increased to the 5-6% range in recent months. Local real estate agents and home loan officers agree the higher rate makes it harder for first-time homebuyers to afford monthly payments.
“First-time homebuyers are feeling the squeeze more than anybody,” said Travis Antles, broker and owner at Windermere Real Estate’s Yakima office.
“Interest rates being a little bit higher will definitely remove some people from the market because of the monthly payment amount,” added Mina Worthington, president and CEO of Solarity Credit Union in Yakima. “If the payment isn’t within their budget at the new interest rate, then potentially it could knock some buyers out of the market.”
But the reduced number of Yakima County home sales, reflected in statistics released last week by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert through her newsletter, “Headwaters: The Source,” is primarily a result of limited housing supply, Antles said.
“We’ve seen historically low inventory over the past few years, and our inventory is still relatively low,” Antles said. “The (lower) volume of sales reflects that.”
Number of residential sales falls 4.1%
Wilbert’s statistics for the first seven months of 2022 show 1,735 residential real estate sales, compared to 1,809 homes sold during the same span of 2021. That’s a decline of 4.1% and continues a year-to-year drop in sales trend that first appeared in April.
In fact, Wilbert reported that January through April 2022 was the first timeframe with fewer residential homes sold in Yakima County compared to the previous year since December 2019.
A price range report from the Yakima Association of Realtors issued on Aug. 11 showed there were 464 active listings of single-family homes in Yakima County, with 72% of them (335 homes) listed at $300,000 or more. Nearly half of them (214, or 46%) were listed at $400,000 or more.
This produced a median home sales price of $375,000 for Yakima County through July 31 of this year, the realtors’ association reported.
Those prices are reflected in Wilbert’s year-over-year residential sales revenue, which increased 7.3%, from $566 million between January and July 2021 to $607 million during those seven months of 2022.
And the average home price during that seven-month span (a different measurement than the median price) was $349,707 in July 2022, compared to $312,683 last year — an increase of 11.8%.
“It’s still all about supply and demand,” Windermere’s Antles said of the sales prices and revenue.
Historical trends for interest rates
Solarity’s Worthington stressed two factors about this summer’s higher interest rates: they are relatively low compared to 10, 20 or even 40 years ago, and there are other types of loans besides 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.
“Most everybody thinks of a mortgage in terms of a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage. I think that’s the interest rate that most people are looking at,” she said. “Most of the time, people don’t know that there are other rates available that could be lower, and they could be on 10 or 15 or 20-year loans. Or they could be adjustable rate mortgages, that have (set rates) for a term of six or seven years, and they can be adjusted after that.”
Borrowers could qualify for a potentially lower rate through an ARM loan, and Worthington said Solarity has seen a few more home buyers choosing that option. But the main difference between 3% and 5-6% interest rates is a reduction in refinancing.
“The reduction in volume that we see isn’t as much about purchase transactions as it is about the reduction in refinance transactions,” Worthington said. ”If you’ve got a 3%, 30-year fixed rate (mortgage), you’re not refinancing.”
She emphasized that the 3% or even sub-3% interest rates borrowers enjoyed last year were a historical anomality.
“I’m old enough to know that a 5%, 30-year fixed rate is not bad,” Worthington said. “But we’re so used to rates being so low for so long that we’ve just gotten accustomed to these really really low interest rates.”
Antles agreed with that, recalling that 30-year mortgage rates ranged between 5 and 8% in the first decade of the 2000s, and were in the double-digits for most of the 1980s.
“If you look at it historically, it’s still awfully reasonable to borrow money for a 30-year mortgage,” Antles said.
Financial tips for home buyers
Worthington advised Yakima County home buyers that with the inventory of available homes remaining low, it’s worth making an offer now with the understanding that a 30-year mortgage could be refinanced later.
“There’s this perception that there’s going to be a recession and prices are going to go down. I believe there could be buyers who are waiting for prices to go down because of an economic downturn. My advice would be I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Worthington said.
“I think the lack of inventory issue that we had nationwide isn’t necessarily going to go away. We have more people who want family homes than homes that are available for people,” she added. “I’ve heard this cute little phrase that goes ‘date the rate, marry the home.’ If you find a home that you want now, and your interest rate is a little higher than what you might have wanted, you can always refinance when rates go back down again.”
She understands that many recall the 2008 recession, and how the housing crash was a big part of it, but believes current economic conditions are different.
“This recession that we potentially are having is a different type of recession. I don’t think we’re going to see a crash in housing prices,” Worthington said. “(In the 2000s) they bought at a certain price and then we had far more inventory than was needed out on the market, and people were quote-unquote upside down on their homes. They had purchased a house for more than it was worth.
“Locally, we didn’t see those kinds of things. Locally, we didn’t see housing declines in terms of prices softening until around 2010 or 2012. I think Yakima really lagged behind the 2008 recession by a couple years.”
According to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”) statistics, 30-year fixed mortgage interest rates were at or below 3% for most of 2021 before beginning a steady climb this January. The average interest rate reached 5.52% in June before dropping slightly to 5.41% in July, and Worthington believes that trend could continue.
“It’s difficult when rates go up and suddenly it seems like a house is less affordable than it was before. It does impact affordability for some borrowers,” she said. “But we do see rates trending back down again, and potentially, if we do actually get a full-blown recession, the Federal Reserve will probably come in and lower the rates again, and we’ll see the impact to the mortgage rates probably next year.
“So if you find your dream home and you can stomach the payments, my advice is buy it and refinance later,” Worthington added.
