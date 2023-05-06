Statistics over the past 12 months show an unmistakable decline in year-over-year residential real estate sales in the Yakima Valley.
But local real estate analysts and brokers say it was unrealistic to think the frenetic home sales of 2021 and early 2022, fueled by both the COVID pandemic and rock-bottom interest rates, would continue – making the past year’s numbers a return to reality.
“What’s happened was 2021-22 was a banner year in terms of the number and the dollar volume of home sales,” said Kristi Wilbert, owner of The Source, a Selah-based firm that tracks Yakima County real estate sales.
“Residential was hyper-electric in that regard. So anything we have this year in comparison to that will be down,” Wilbert added.
Her data, tracked each month through the “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter, show the number of home sales declined slightly between March 2022 and March 2021, rebounded briefly in May 2022, and have fallen dramatically year-over-year since then.
Headwaters data show 366 residential home sales in Yakima County between January and March 2023, compared to 641 home sales over the same three-month period of 2022 – a 43% decrease. The residential sales totals have declined at a similar 40% amount over the same period, from $209 million in 2022 to $126 million in 2023.
Figures listed in Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s 2023 spring real estate report for the Yakima Valley show a similar trend, with a record number of home sales through the first half of 2022. It's something the report attributed to more people working from home and buyers taking advantage of record-low interest rates.
“In the first half of last year, 965 homes were sold in Yakima County, which is more than the first half of any prior year,” reported Russ Redfield, managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway’s Yakima office.
“We likely would have had even more homes selling then, but those sales were limited by the number of homes available to be purchased,” Redfield added.
Overall, annual home sales in 2022 declined 8.7% from the record year of 2021, he noted.
Interest rates
With the inventory of new and available homes already holding back sales, actions by the Federal Reserve to slow inflation by raising interest rates affected the ability of many potential homebuyers to finance a new home purchase, Redfield said.
Interest rates reached historic lows of less than 3% in 2021, but they have more than doubled since, reaching a 2022 high point of 7.08% in October for 30-year fixed rate home mortgages, according to statistics kept by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, better known as Freddie Mac.
Economists at Freddie Mac reported an average 30-year fixed home mortgage rate of 6.39% as of May 4, and those rates are expected to hover between 5.5 and 6.5% the rest of the year.
Redfield notes those interest rates are below the 50-year average for a 30-year home mortgage. Since 1971, those rates have averaged 7.75%, according to Freddie Mac statistics.
While Redfield expects some softening of interest rates over the remainder of 2023, Wilbert believes they aren’t the only financial headwinds slowing home sales.
“Utility costs, food costs, inflation and interest rates have all gone up. Those factors are chipping away at affordability,” Wilbert said. “It’s going to be very difficult to approach 2021-22 sales and dollar volume, especially with the affordability issue.”
Inventory and value
One thing that has not fallen along with the volume and dollar amount of Yakima Valley home sales is the average home price. Over the past year-plus of declining home sales tracked by Wilbert, the monthly average home price on a year-to-year basis has increased between 6 to 12% every month.
Through March of this year, the average home price in Yakima County was $343,705, compared to $325,218 in the first quarter of 2022, Headwaters reported.
Redfield and Laura Ripplinger, president of the Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors, believe a still-limited number of available homes has kept prices increasing.
“We’re tight on everything. Washington state has the lowest availability of housing in the nation,” Ripplinger said Monday, May 1.
She noted that while this lack of inventory has been true in the Lower Valley for years, subdivisions such as Hayden Homes’ Apple Valley Ranch in Grandview and other new construction in Prosser have helped.
“Grandview has some lower entry-point options, like Apple Valley Ranch, that are doing quite well,” Ripplinger said. “And there are a couple of single-family and condo (subdivisions) in Prosser.
“As of (May 1), there were 44 homes available in Prosser, and almost half of those are new construction.”
Redfield, with Yakima’s Berkshire Hathaway, said as of May 1, there were 483 residential Yakima County listings (a figure which includes pending sales) and 268 active listings. That compares to 353 overall and 153 active listings in the county at the start of April 2022.
In the first quarter of 2023, there were about 4.7 months of housing inventory, meaning it would take that long to sell everything listed in the Yakima Valley market. This compares to an average of 2.8 months of inventory in 2022. It is still short of the historic average of 5.5 months of inventory, Redfield said.
“We’re still seeing a demand that’s not filled (by the inventory),” Redfield added. “At the end of the day, Yakima County is still lacking in the more affordable price points, where most people are looking … There’s not enough new developments coming up.”
He is hopeful that as more properties are listed before the peak summer home buying season, interest rates will level out and potential homeowners will realize a Yakima Valley house is a good long-term investment.
“We’re still seeing an annual appreciation average of 3% to 5% (for Yakima Valley homes),” Redfield said. “There is still robust demand for homes in the region … and the job and population growth of our area show no signs of easing in the future.”
