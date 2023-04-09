Yakima Valley job seekers will be able to connect with representatives from 27 employers during the Heritage University Career Fair on Thursday, April 13.
The event is 2:30-4:30 p.m. in Smith Family Hall, which is in the Arts and Science Center on Heritage University's main campus in Toppenish.
The career fair is a collaboration between the WorkSource Yakima employment center in Union Gap and Heritage University. Companies will be recruiting for entry level and professional positions.
The event also will help employers learn more about opportunities to host interns and work with academic programs at Heritage, organizers said.
A complete list of companies participating in the career fair is available on the Heritage University website.
For more information, contact Ariana Villafan, career fair coordinator, at 509-865-8518 or Villafan_A@Heritage.edu.
