The building code review process

According to its website, the Washington State Building Code Council is a state agency which provides independent analysis and objective advice to the Legislature and the governor's office on state building code issues.

The council establishes the minimum building, mechanical, fire, plumbing and energy code requirements necessary to promote the health, safety and welfare of Washington residents by reviewing, developing and adopting the state building code.

Building codes are regularly reviewed and modified, often every three years. The building codes are broken into different areas, such as fire codes, structural provisions, mechanical requirements and energy codes. Commercial and residential requirements are considered separately.

A technical advisory group, or TAG, compares new model codes against the previous edition and makes recommendations which eventually are sent to the SBCC for final approval. For residential energy policy, the TAG has 20 members and 11 alternates and is chaired by Kjell Anderson.

Written comment periods and public hearings allow for input on the proposed changes, with public meetings usually held in both Eastern and Western Washington.

The 2021 Washington State Energy Code revisions were deliberated by the residential energy code TAG this spring and summer, with public hearings held Sept. 29 in Yakima and Oct. 14 in Olympia. The SBCC debated all aspects of the energy code, particularly the heat pump issue, at its Oct. 21 work session, and made its final vote at a virtual council meeting on Friday, Nov. 4.