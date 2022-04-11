With an extensive list of conditions, Yakima County has approved a surf park, lodging units, campground and other amenities for an 80-acre site north of Moxee.
The decision, issued Friday by Hearing Examiner Patrick Spurgin and announced late Monday morning by county officials, will allow developers Joey Lawrence and Mike Roy to convert a parcel near East Norman and St. Hilaire roads into Barreled, a $30 million surf park.
Dozens of nearby residents spoke in opposition to the facility during a March 17 public hearing before Spurgin in the Yakima County Courthouse. Many supporters of the proposal also attended the hearing.
Residents in the area testified that the roads already struggle to handle the existing traffic of cars, trucks and farm vehicles, and their wells struggle with groundwater depletion. They believe hundreds of additional vehicles driving to a surf park and its new water demands on an already-stressed aquifer could force them out of their homes.
Spurgin’s decision can be appealed in Superior Court under the Land Use Petition Act, said Jason Earles, planning manager with Yakima County Public Services.
Some of the approval conditions restrict the size, length of stay and parking provided with the RV and camping spaces. Noise limitations, lighting and construction of the roadways both within and leading to the surf park must meet county standards.
Other conditions establish deadlines and requirements for planning and construction of Barreled’s 5.5-acre pool, surfing school, fitness studio, skate park, dog park, fire pit and beach volleyball area, with surfboard and wetsuit rentals available. Also proposed are 21 RV spaces, 21 campsites and 23 lodging units, with food service to include a restaurant/food truck.
The park would be open from April 1 through Oct. 31, and Lawrence said his goal is to be open by spring of 2024.
