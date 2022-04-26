Led by a 20-month rebound in retail employment, the number of nonfarm industry jobs has increased for 12 straight months in Yakima County, according to data released by state officials.
Nonfarm employment in Yakima County increased by 5.2% in March 2022, as employment rose to 87,500 from the 83,200 jobs tallied in March 2021, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the state’s Employment Security Department.
Besides being the latest in 12 consecutive months of year-to-year employment gains, the March 2022 jobs are greater than the amount reported two years ago, when the pandemic began.
Total nonfarm employment countywide this March (87,500 jobs) was 500 jobs and 0.6% above the 87,000 jobs reported in March 2020, an indication that Yakima County’s labor market is recovering to pre-COVID levels, Meseck said.
“The number of residents in Yakima County’s labor force this March has expanded from where it was in March 2020, prior to the COVID-19-induced recession,” Meseck added.
Specifically, the 132,157 residents in the March 2022 Yakima County labor force were 1,650 more than the 130,507 residents in the labor force in March 2020, an increase of 1.3%.
One area with strong job gains is retail trade employment, which has increased year over year for 20 consecutive months, from August 2020 through March 2022.
Meseck reported 12,000 retail jobs in Yakima County last month, an increase of 1,000 retail jobs, or 9.1%, from March 2021.
The state of Washington saw a similar surge of retail jobs over the past 20 months, exemplified by the March 2022 data, Meseck reported. Statewide, there were 405,900 retail jobs last month, compared to 393,700 in March 2021, a 3.1% increase.
All of these added jobs meant a lower Yakima County unemployment rate, Meseck reported.
Year over year, county unemployment rates have fallen in each of the 12 months from April 2021 through March 2022. In March 2022, the local unemployment rate of 7.3% was one percentage point lower than the 8.3% reading in March 2021.
The state’s highest unemployment rate in March was northeast Washington’s Ferry County, at 10.6%, while King County had the lowest, at 2.5%, according to the report.
