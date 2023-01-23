ZILLAH — A national franchise that offers ready-to-eat charcuterie board trays, in both single-serving and larger sizes, has opened just south of downtown Zillah.
Iva Foreman, who lives between Zillah and Granger, opened Washington state’s second Graze Craze location at 616 Railroad Ave., Suite A, on Dec. 5, and quickly was busy supplying food for area holiday parties.
The Tacoma native, who has lived in the Yakima Valley since 2013, has worked in various restaurant industry jobs and for area wineries. She also has operated a wine tasting room and sold garlic and other vegetables from her seven-acre farm. But this is the first time she’s run a business.
“I’ve never had employees before,” Foreman said last week as she showed off the kitchen and front counter area of the business, located in a former insurance building near The ChopHouse at the Old Warehouse restaurant.
“I looked online and found this franchise called Graze Craze, and we began remodeling and construction in August,’ she added.
The menu includes a wide variety of charcuterie boards featuring meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, crackers, bread and a few sweet treats. Besides the large “Gone Grazy” tray and specialty orders such as a Keto-friendly and vegetarian boards, Foreman said her grab-and-graze lunch boxes are popular, along with snack-size “Char-cutie” cups.
Foreman accepts catering orders, and offers seasonal charcuterie boards, including a “Game Day” football-themed board and a Valentine’s Day-themed board.
A complete menu is available at grazecraze.com/zillah-wa. Hours for the Zillah store are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 509-314-6330.
