Grandview’s institutions are rallying together to support businesses and revitalize downtown as the city of around 11,000 moves past the pandemic.
“The city of Grandview got together with department heads and said, ‘How can we get back to business?’” said Mayor Gloria Mendoza.
The city is using funds from the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act to bolster small businesses and collaborate with local organizations like Main Street Grandview and the Chamber of Commerce, which are putting on events and business education programs.
Business struggles in Grandview during the COVID-19 pandemic were not unique. Customers stayed home and downtown grew quiet.
Grandview’s city government surveyed the community to decide how best to use the federal funds it received. Using the data, City Council members chose to focus on local events and the economy, council member Robert Ozuna said.
“We’re funding a lot of those programs with the ARPA, to bring more people downtown and frequent the businesses,” he said.
Funding businesses directly
Grandview has used ARPA funds to provide grants to new and existing small businesses.
City officials visited three businesses Aug. 16 to disseminate grants and raise awareness about the effort.
“We wanted to give funds back to the community,” Mendoza said outside Juice Mae, a small business that opened its second location in Grandview.
Tanya Labra, the owner of Juice Mae, started her business in Sunnyside. She opened her second location a few minutes away in Grandview because of the support she received, including help finding a location from Main Street Grandview and a $10,000 grant from the city.
“Building that was so fast and so easy, and the $10,000 went a really long way,” she said.
Labra said the money was used to remodel the space she uses on Second Street. She added that a lot of her regulars who had been driving to Sunnyside now have a more accessible location.
“It’s good, Grandview is growing,” Labra said. “It felt very welcoming, like they really wanted us to be in the community.”
Grants also went to new businesses. Jeannie Garza opened Garza Accounting, sharing space with Roberta Cain in the Little Red Schoolhouse on Third Street. Cain has offered tax services for years and will continue to do so. She hopes the businesses will complement each other.
Garza said she was surprised to get a $7,500 grant. She's starting her own business after a decade of working in the accounting industry and thought people who were more familiar with grant processes would receive them.
Garza said receiving the support was surreal and incredibly useful.
“The grant helps me a lot with advertising and office equipment that is desperately needed,” she said.
A few blocks away, Anthony Rodriguez, a recent Grandview High School graduate, opened Anthony’s Decals with a grant from the city.
Many of Rodriguez’s family members gathered outside his new storefront on Second Street as the grant was presented. His business prints custom logos and designs for clothing and signs.
He started during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, making custom bucket hats for his classmates in his parents’ basement. Now, his work is seen across the community -- he made 600 shirts for the recent Summer Heat basketball tournament.
“I like the relationship and the person to person,” Rodriguez said. “I like seeing people’s reactions to the finished product.”
Events draw people to Grandview
There has been broad support from community organizations, new and old alike. Main Street Grandview and the Chamber of Commerce have hosted events to bring people from across the region into the city’s downtown.
Main Street Grandview President Alicia Fajardo estimated that more than 1,500 people were in town for the second annual Summer Heat 3-on-3 basketball tournament Aug. 19-20, bringing exposure and revenue to local businesses.
Players came from as far away as Spokane and Tacoma, which Fajardo hopes will bring more attention to Grandview.
She added that many businesses threw open their doors with specials and outdoor sales for the downtown event. Fajardo said business owners sold out of products and saw increased revenues.
“This event, it was a lot of exposure for them,” said Fajardo, who also owns a local business. “This is all new downtown, to all the small businesses.”
Main Street is not alone in scheduling events through the end of the year. The chamber hosts car shows and will put on Grandtoberfest this fall.
“We’re fortunate to live in a community where a lot of organizations are in sync with one another,” said Humberto Rodriguez, the chamber’s president.
Executing events helps return a sense of normalcy and brings people back to local businesses, Humberto Rodriguez added.
Grandview’s city government has been supportive of those efforts, Fajardo said, creating funding and grant opportunities for events. She said that has helped bring live music to many events.
Education for the bumps in the road
Not every effort to revitalize Grandview’s downtown has been successful. Fajardo said that Farm Girl Bakery, a local business, recently closed, prompting conversations about advertising and marketing efforts, she said.
Main Street Grandview started a business incubator space at the beginning of the year, but it’s been hard to find people with the time to start a new business from scratch.
“We’re still open to the idea of the incubator space, but we haven’t had a commitment from people,” Fajardo said.
She noted that it can be hard for those who already have full-time jobs to set aside enough time for a new business. Many want to open restaurants but are discouraged by the high costs of remodeling or installing kitchens.
“A lot of us start businesses and we’re really not sure what it takes,” Fajardo said. “I think we need to provide more business education.”
Humberto Rodriguez said the Chamber of Commerce has also shifted its focus in that direction.
“One of the things I’m working on is a business funding seminar,” he said.
ARPA funds won’t be around forever; Grandview received a set amount of funds. There will be less monetary support from city grants.
Main Street Grandview and the chamber are making efforts to put together workshops, classes and partnerships for local businesses.
“As business owners, we can be so hyper-focused on keeping our doors open that we miss opportunities for education,” Humberto Rodriguez said.
