The newest branch of Gesa Credit Union will have a grand opening ceremony Tuesday, amid a week of special events at its 3300 W. Nob Hill Blvd. location.
Officials with the Yakima Chamber of Commerce will play host to a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new credit union at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Richland-based Gesa opened its third Yakima branch on Dec. 13. It has two drive-up Interactive Teller Machines and one walk-up vestibule ITM, as well as a full-service teller line and merchant window. ITMs allow members to conduct transactions typically performed at an ATM but with expanded services and access to Gesa team members via video conferencing.
Beginning Monday, April 18, Gesa will be offering treats and branded items at the new branch all week, and donations will be made to the Yakima Rotary Food Bank and Wilson Middle School. Gesa will provide financial literacy materials and donations to McClure, Whitney and Nob Hill elementary schools.
Gesa Credit Union operates 28 branches across Washington; visit gesa.com for more information.
