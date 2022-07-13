Weather Alert

...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY... .A dry cold front boundary passage today will bring breezy west to northwest winds across portions of eastern Kittitas county this afternoon through this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will coincide with relative humidities between 15-20 percent this afternoon. This combination of winds and low relative humidities will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through early this evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&