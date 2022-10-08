Columbia Fruit Packers of Wenatchee and Frosty Packing of Yakima will merge to form New Columbia Fruit Packers after an investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management will own a majority stake in the new company, according to a news release.
New Columbia Fruit Packers will operate two apple-packing facilities and a cherry-packing facility and own more than 3,000 acres of apple and cherry orchards. That’s roughly 1.4% of cherry and apple orchard acreage in the state, according to data from the USDA’s 2017 Washington Tree Fruit Acreage Report.
"The new company will seek to substantially increase production of high-quality U.S.-grown apples and cherries through both investments in the existing operations and from further acquisitions," the release said.
The new company will continue to be a partner in CMI Orchards, a tree fruit marketing company. It will be vertically integrated, meaning it will manage or own multiple steps in apple production and distribution.
The press release also announced increased investment in sustainability initiatives, including regenerative agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.