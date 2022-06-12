Wineries and breweries may be the first thing that come to mind for Yakima Valley tourist activities, but there’s another one that’s gaining ground — as well as driving sales at a Union Gap business.
Alex Ochoa is the sales specialist at Fueled UTV, a growing business that moved into its new location off Ahtanum and Goodman roads about six months ago. Formerly located on Fruitvale Boulevard, Fueled UTV can be found at 2751 Goodman Road in Unit 201, in a new building just north of a FedEx facility.
UTVs are Urban Terrain Vehicles, a machine that is larger than an ATV and handles more like a car. Also known as side-by-sides, UTV sales have a projected compound annual growth rate of 6.85% through 2028, according to the businesswire website.
Ochoa, a 36-year-old Selah native who lives there with his wife and children, said Fueled UTV is ready for the surge with parts and service for customers in Central Washington and beyond.
“We’re here for the families that like to ride, who like to be out there and ride together. Just like my family that rides together, and all the employees here,” Ochoa said. “We have 15 employees. We have a service area for customer builds, oil changes, everything. And we are booked up two months in advance.”
Ochoa — who said his favorite ride is the trails in Ahtanum State Forest, with their “amazing” views of Mount Rainier — recently answered Five Questions with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
What led you to work at Fueled UTV?
I’m in charge of Northwest sales for Fueled UTV. I’ve been doing side-by-sides for six, seven years. I’ve been owning and riding them. I’m part of a big group called Northwest UTV riders on Facebook. I’ve been there for roughly six years. That kind of led me to this position. By that I mean the owners of this group jumped on that page, got to know me from there. When they needed to grow, they reached out and they interviewed me, and it all worked out together.
I’m tied in with the community. It’s a perfect spot for me — a lot of people know me. Fueled UTV is three gentlemen: Travis Staley, Jake Wilcox and Mark Strutner. Those are the three owners of this business. They’re all here in the Yakima Valley.
What are the services and products you offer?
Anything A to Z for UTVs, aka side-by-sides. Anything: Wheels, tires, suspension, motor work, performance, safety. Everything A to Z besides the machine itself. Not yet.
We have a ton of local customers, and a lot of customers passing through to go camping from out of town. A lot of people from a state over — Idaho and Oregon — are coming to check us out, because we have so much inventory. Inventory is key in this business, and we have it.
What are some of the most popular items you sell?
Wheels and tires are our No. 1 thing. Close behind are performance modifications and safety modifications. Better restraints, better seats to be (strapped) in tighter. I do that all day long, and we absolutely love it.
People come and say, ‘My car came with 14-inch wheels and 29-inch tires, they’re way too small. I’m getting stuck in 2 inches of snow.’ OK, let’s bump you up to 32-inch … it goes on from there. ‘What do I need next, what do I need next?’
I understand Polaris recently filmed a video with some of your equipment?
Correct. Polaris has a show called ‘Destination Polaris.’ And they showcase riding areas all across the U.S. with different groups. One of our battery reps reached out to us and said Polaris is interested in doing a ride with me and I’m inviting you guys, bring your shop cars.
We didn’t know what to expect. They shot it in Priest Lake, Idaho. It was awesome. It went so well that we’re going to do another video with Destination Polaris here locally. Very cool to be on TV and to experience that. UTVs are (Polaris’) biggest seller now — they’re called razors, spelled ‘RZR.’
Where are some of the places people like to go locally to ride?
Rimrock. Tampico, aka Ahtanum State Forest. Little Naches. Manastash Ridge. Juniper Dunes in Pasco. Moses Lakes Dunes. Liberty. Whiskey Dick (Wildlife Area) … I could keep going on and on.
It’s a big-time growing industry (in the Yakima Valley). The views on some of our trails are incredible. People travel far and wide to come and see these views.
It’s almost overwhelming how popular this thing got. Quickly, in the last five years, it’s blowing up. Which is part of our success.
