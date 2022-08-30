A popular Wapato eatery offering coffee, juice and food items is planning to open a second location on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.
Co-owners Fidel Negrete and Efrian Martinez opened Fiddle’s Coffee House in 2019 at the southeast corner of U.S. 97 and First Street in Wapato, and they are opening a new juice bar next month at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
“The new location will have a soft opening in a few weeks,” Negrete said Wednesday behind the counter of his Wapato restaurant. “It will be a juice bar, with all our bottled juices, smoothie bowls and fresh cold press juice available.”
An adjacent lunch counter is planned for a late October opening, Negrete added.
Fiddle’s at 721 W. First St. in Wapato features coffee and iced coffee, teas, fruit juices, sandwiches, wraps, salads and breakfast items. A complete menu is available at fiddlescoffee.com. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, call 509-823-5970 or visit their Facebook page.
