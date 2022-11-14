Offering cold press juices, smoothies and healthy food items, Fiddle’s Juice Bar has opened at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 1, in Yakima.
Sharing a name, but not a menu, with the Fiddle’s location in Wapato, the Yakima juice bar has a variety of food and drinks for those seeking a tasty way to improve their health, owner Magdalena Andrade said.
“After more than two years of COVID and staying at home (due to the pandemic), we need to start taking better care of our bodies,” Andrade said. “Ginger and turmeric both build up the immune system and are very good for your body.”
Those are two of the ingredients that help Andrade and her employees, who include Joselin Andrade and Maria Martinez, introduce more fruits and vegetables as an essential part of healthy living.
Fiddle’s menu includes 100% vegan juices, smoothies, wellness shots, smoothie bowls and three-day juice reboot cleanses.
“We aim to introduce the community to the idea of healthy juicing and eating for mind, body, and soul — physical health, as well as mental health,” the Fiddle’s website states.
All food and drink products are made on site and can be made to order, Martinez said. Popular menu items such as fruit smoothie bowls, pasta salads and avocado toast will soon be joined by salads and perhaps veggie wraps.
Andrade said she hopes students from nearby Yakima Valley College will take advantage of the healthy menu offerings and the casual, lounge-like setting. Free WiFi internet service is available.
Fiddle’s Juice Bar is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For a menu and more information, visit fiddlesjuicebar.com or call 509-426-1798.
