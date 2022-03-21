YAKIMA – A new restaurant associated with the Fat Pastor Productions underground dining club has opened at 910 Summitview Ave., Suite 7A.
Eats and Elixirs offers a variety of Spanish tapas-style small plate dishes with an array of mixed drinks, wines and beers Thursday through Monday nights, with a Saturday and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Brunch options include several waffle choices, including a Hawaiian fried chicken and waffles combo; a loaded “Brunch Beast Burger”; focaccia biscuits and gravy with Italian sausage; and the “Benny and the Jets” entrée of sliced Porchetta roast, sunny egg, Arugula, pickled red onion, Calabrian chili, aioli and focaccia biscuit.
Shawn Niles, executive chef and co-owner of Eats and Elixirs as well as Fat Pastor Productions, designed the restaurant menu and will run the establishment alongside co-owners and chefs Julie Kirchhoff and Gilbert Kalombo.
“Eats & Elixirs takes our passion for global comfort food and the finer things in life, and elevates them to a classy tapas and vintage cocktail bar,” Niles said. “We want to transport you to the past while celebrating the present.”
For more information, visit www.eatsandelixirs.com.
