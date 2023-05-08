The search for ice cream while on the road for sports tournaments helped prompt a Yakima Valley family to open a “sweet” new business in downtown Yakima.
Sweet Sisters Ice Cream had its “soft” opening on April 7 at 120 E. Yakima Ave., between Yakima Federal Savings bank and Jimmy John’s. Co-owners Michael and Maria Zuniga of Granger say the business is named after their children.
“We named it after our four daughters: Mia, Jordynn, Trystan and Sage,” Maria said. “Ultimately, anything that comes from this business is for them.”
The girls, who range in age from a high school senior to kindergartner, have helped their parents with cleaning and other duties at the ice cream shop, which offers treats including 16 flavors of ice cream, root beer and Creamsicle floats, banana splits and large sundaes.
Moose Tracks and Maui Wowie are among the most popular ice cream flavors so far, Maria said, and their waffle cones are made from scratch each day. A vintage cooler of glass-bottled soft drinks sits adjacent to the front counter, and soft-serve ice cream will also be available soon.
Michael Zuniga has owned and operated Yes Chef Catering for years, and the family has been leasing the space at the base of the Larsen Building since June of last year for its large kitchen.
The dining space of the former Main Stop on the Ave. restaurant location sat unused until the Zunigas decided to start Sweet Sisters — in part because of the sports road trips they have made with state champion wrestler Mia and their other children.
“When we travel for my daughters’ sports, ice cream shops were always a welcome stop for a quick treat,” Maria said. “We love seeing families in here laughing and just talking about their day.”
She added that employees from neighboring banks and businesses have been stopping by for ice cream treats.
“They’re very positive about us being here … the neighbors have been very welcoming,” Maria said.
Spring hours are 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 1-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The business will shift to expanded summer hours soon, Maria said.
For more information, visit the Sweet Sisters Instagram page or watch several TikTok videos of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.