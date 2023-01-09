Offering a variety of health and therapy services, Energy Wellness Center has opened a second location at 2402 Fruitvale Blvd.
Rob and Heidi Meinecke have been offering therapeutic massage, float therapy and other holistic services since 2017 from their West Valley location at 6802 Tieton Drive, and saw an opportunity to expand their services and appointment availability with a second building.
“There is a need for these types of services in our area,” Heidi Meinecke said. “We have a lot of clients from other parts of the Yakima Valley, and this location is really convenient for them, right off the freeway.”
Rob Meinecke said the unique, Swiss chalet-styled building has housed everything from a gas station and motel in the late 1930s to, most recently, the Village Shoppe vintage furniture store. The Meineckes have been renovating the interior of the main building since April, and began treating clients there on Dec. 1.
“The building itself, along with the back area, is so unique. It just has lots of potential,” he added.
Rooms inside the main building include massage tables, a steam sauna, muscle stimulation machine, esthetics area (skin care and waxing) and a cryotherapy chamber, which uses short (2-3 minute) blasts of cold air to treat inflammation, arthritis and other issues.
Future plans for the building include adding the NuYu juice bar (similar to the one at the West Valley location) and spring and summer events in their fully enclosed outdoor area behind the main building.
An open house/grand opening event is planned at the new Energy Wellness Center on Sunday, Jan. 29. For more information, contact the Meineckes at 509-317-2119, email wellness@energyyakima.com, or visit their Facebook page.
