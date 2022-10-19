Two steps by the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, one taken this week and the other likely next month, have brought a pair of adjacent Yakima County solar projects closer to final approval.
During its monthly virtual meeting on Tuesday, the EFSEC board unanimously approved by voice vote a finding of land-use consistency for the High Top and Ostrea solar projects proposed along State Route 24, near the eastern Yakima County line.
The land-use vote, along with an environmental impact statement issued Sept. 30 on the projects, are the two conditions needed for an expedited approval process. A vote on the expedited timetable is scheduled at next month’s EFSEC board meeting.
“There’s no question that we’ve met the two criteria (for expedited consideration),” said Kathleen Drew, chair of the EFSEC board. “The criteria are fairly cut and dried in this instance.”
The High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of State Route 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee.
Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif., is seeking approval for the two 80-megawatt solar farms. They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
Land use fits in county plans
EFSEC officials believe the two solar farms fit under Yakima County’s agricultural zoning district and that concerns about wildlife movement and habitat and water issues can be addressed before the projects are operational.
A report on the land use consistency states “the proposed sites for the facilities are on land in the agricultural zoning district under Yakima County code. In the AG zoning district, power generating facilities are a Type 3 use.
“Yakima County officials determined the projects are consistent with (county code) and would be eligible for review and permitting under Yakima County conditional use permitting processes,” the EFSEC report stated.
Drew and Ami Hafkemeyer, the EFSEC director of siting and compliance, said the state agency’s staff worked closely with Yakima County officials during last year’s approval of the Goose Prairie Solar Project, also located near SR 24, about eight miles east of Moxee.
Jonathan Thompson, the state’s assistant attorney general, ecology division, told the EFSEC board the public will have another opportunity to comment if the state considers High Top and Ostrea for final approval.
“A project of this type would be eligible to apply for a conditional use permit,” Thompson said. “There still needs to be an opportunity for the public to comment on if the conditional use permit criteria are met.”
If the EFSEC board grants developer Cypress Creek Renewables’ request for an expediated approval process, adjudicative proceedings and permit reviews would be scheduled within 60 days. Should EFSEC approve the permits, its recommendation would be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval.
Environmental impact plan adjusted
The environmental impact statement on High Top and Ostrea is part of the state’s approval process and included input from numerous other state agencies and the Yakama Nation before it was issued Sept. 30.
A 15-day public comment period ended on Oct. 14, EFSEC’s Hafkemeyer told the board at its Tuesday meeting, and four comments were received, prompting two small adjustments in the conditions.
These new conditions are planting disturbed areas with a native seed mix, and raising fences slightly to allow better migration for small animals, Hafkemeyer said.
Public hearing comments on the solar projects and observations of the site during visits in August raised several environmental issues, as hundreds of acres of shrub steppe habitat along with wildlife including raptors, other birds, small animals and Rocky Mountain elk are present there.
The statement requires Cypress Creek Renewables to provide money to Fish and Wildlife or a third party identified by the state agency to purchase other lands suitable as in-kind and/or enhancement mitigation.
Water use and water quality also are addressed. Before construction begins, an appropriate source of legally-available water must be identified and confirmed by a contract or certificate of availability, the finding states.
Prior to operation of the solar farms, a legally available water source able to provide up to 202,000 gallons annually must be identified and confirmed by a contract or certificate of availability.
Water for washing the solar panels may not have any cleaning solvents, detergents or other additives, the document states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.