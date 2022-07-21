The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council has extended a deadline in the approval process for two adjacent solar farm proposals in eastern Yakima County.
During its Tuesday afternoon monthly meeting, conducted online, the council unanimously agreed to extend the deadline for an expedited process decision from Aug. 6 to Oct. 20 for the High Top and Ostrea solar projects.
The projects were submitted by Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif. It plans to lease rangeland about 20 miles east of Moxee to build two 80-megawatt solar farms.
High Top and Ostrea are immediately east of the Black Rock Solar Energy Project, a solar power facility approved by Yakima County officials in May, which will feature 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site on both sides of State Route 24.
Tai Wallace, senior director of development for Cypress Creek Renewables, wrote in a July 12 letter to EFSEC that a SEPA evaluation for the project has taken longer than anticipated due to delays in formal agency responses and staffing challenges.
No public comments were made about the deadline change.
The High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of SR 24, Wallace said during the June 1 online public hearing on the projects.
Two separate projects are proposed because they would be served by different power lines in the area. Ostrea will deliver power through Bonneville Power Administration lines, while the High Top project would use PacifiCorp’s lines.
Established in 1970, EFSEC is the state agency charged with providing one-stop permitting for certain types of major energy projects in Washington. It specifies the conditions of construction and operation, then manages an environmental and safety oversight program of facility and site operations.
The council’s site recommendations are subject to final approval from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Other project updates
Also at Tuesday’s monthly meeting, EFSEC official Joe Wood provided updates on the Goose Prairie Solar Project
- , approved in December 2021 and planned roughly 8 miles east of Moxee.
Wood said the EFSEC staff continues to work on pre-construction plans with New York-based Brookfield Renewable U.S., developer of the 80-megawatt, 625-acre project near State Route 24, Den Beste Road and Desmarais Road.
- Another regional project, the Wautoma Solar farm proposed off State Route 24 in western Benton County, will be the subject of a public informational meeting and land-use hearing on Aug. 8, said Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC director of siting compliance.
The 470-megawatt Wautoma project would cover 5,852 acres about 12.5 miles northeast of Sunnyside and 1 mile south of the SR 24 and SR 241 interchange. It is planned by Innergex Renewable Development USA LLC, based in San Diego.
The Aug. 8 meetings will be in-person and online, EFSEC council chair Kathleen Drew said, with a venue to be determined. For more information, visit efsec.wa.gov and click on the Wautoma Solar Project link under the “Energy Facilities” tab.
