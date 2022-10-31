YAKIMA – In terms of the economy, perhaps nothing has been changed more by the COVID-19 pandemic than the workforce in Yakima County and beyond.
The number of people still seeking jobs, the location of where employees carry out their assignments, and what many employees consider an appropriate work/life balance all have been affected, Yakima Valley economic leaders said at Thursday’s Rotary Club of Yakima lunch meeting.
“The workforce has drastically changed from what we knew before the pandemic,” said Amy Martinez, CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Council.
In a panel discussion moderated by Jon DeVaney of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, Martinez, Downtown Association of Yakima CEO Andrew Holt and Yakima County Development Association Executive Director Jonathan Smith addressed several aspects of economic development the Yakima Valley.
Martinez said “where are all the workers?” is the main question she has dealt with in the past three years, and the answer is complicated.
National surveys show as many as 50% of U.S. workers left the workforce upon the outset of COVID-19, many of them Baby Boomers who were at or near retirement age, Martinez said. Some of those workers have found new jobs, but many have not.
And at least 1 million employees were foreigners working legally in the U.S. who could not get back in due to pandemic restrictions, she added.
“The service industry took a tremendous hit due to COVID-19, but talking to businesses in the community, they’re starting to see workers come back,” Holt said. “Restaurant owners say they are starting to see quality workers come back, but (job openings) are still a challenge.”
Many employees re-examined their work-life balance as COVID forced changes in child care and other family situations, Martinez said.
“Over 60% of the current work force wants a better work/life balance,” she added. “A lot of the millennials are looking for workplaces that donate to their community, that promote more of a team environment.”
Then there’s the surge in working remotely, with surveys showing more than 20% of workers spending at least two days working from home. And Martinez noted the “gig economy” took off during the pandemic, prompting many more Americans to work for themselves.
Impact on downtown Yakima
All of these changes have impacted sectors of the Yakima Valley economy, Holt and Smith said.
Holt said fewer employees working in-person at downtown Yakima businesses and offices means fewer lunches out, fewer trips to downtown retailers and fewer meals or drinks purchased after work.
“The more people are working from home … it has a negative effect on the downtown community,” he added.
DeVaney cited a study that examined the number of trips to downtown business districts across the country. Yakima has seen an 8.2% decline in trips downtown since the pandemic, DeVaney said, and while that number is significantly less than the 33% and 29% reduction in downtown visits in San Francisco and Seattle, it’s still a factor for local business owners.
Holt said downtown Yakima has seen “incremental growth” since most of the COVID restrictions ended.
“In the last two years, we’ve had at least 10 new businesses open in the downtown core,” Holt said, adding that they are primarily small, family-owned retailers.
Countywide, Smith reported that his organization surveyed 53 businesses in manufacturing, food processing, packaging and similar fields at the beginning of this year, and they were expecting to add about 1,000 new jobs in the next 12 months.
That compares to pre-COVID surveys which averaged an additional 1,500 to 3,000 new jobs in Yakima County, so the economic recovery is not yet complete, Smith said.
However, the majority of Yakima Valley jobs cannot be done remotely, especially compared to other areas such as Seattle and Western Washington. And Smith knows that some workers from the west side who can work remotely have relocated to Yakima and other more affordable areas in the state.
Gauging how remote workers have impacted the Yakima Valley is much more difficult than calculating the economic boost generated by those working in jobs based here, he added.
What’s on the Horizon
DeVaney and Smith also addressed a non-COVID factor on the area’s economic development: transportation, and specifically the number of flights between Yakima and SeaTac International Airport.
Alaska Airlines, along with its sister regional carrier, Horizon Air, announced in May it would reduce its daily SeaTac flights to and from Yakima Air Terminal to one each direction, with both scheduled mid-day. The early morning departure to the Seattle airport and late-night arrival in Yakima ended as of Sept. 7.
Horizon Air President Joe Sprague and other officials with Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines visited Yakima earlier this month, stating the earliest Horizon “could even consider” increasing the level of service is the middle of 2023.
Even before the reduction in service, Yakima Valley employers said the lack of direct flights between Yakima and other destinations besides Seattle was a problem, Smith told the Rotary Club.
“An individual in the health care industry told me the No. 1 challenge in recruiting high-end employees is having only one route, even when it was four times a day,” Smith said, noting nearby airports in Pasco and Spokane provide many more options.
Sprague explained and Smith emphasized that the issue isn’t demand for flights from Yakima County residents, but a lack of available aircraft and pilots since the pandemic. And he said it’s not a problem that can be solved anytime soon.
“Can we as a community support four flights (a day)? Of course we can, we’ve done it in the past,” Smith said. “But there are only so many Horizon pilots and airplanes.
“When other communities have gone out bought additional air service, there’s only been about a 50% success rate,” he added. “A community can only put so much money forward to buy a scarce resource.”
Thursday’s discussion ended on a more positive note as Smith noted at least two “big, shiny objects” are interested in opening warehouses or other facilities in the Yakima or Kittitas valleys.
“There are still two of them flying around, and we’re interested in them,” he said. “But unlike back in the day — say, 15 years ago — it’s not just if the land or infrastructure is available. The workforce is much more important.”
