As Alaska Airlines subsidiary Horizon Air continues to sort out aircraft and pilot issues, there is a chance the popular early-morning westbound and late-night eastbound flights between Yakima and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport could resume this fall.
Yakima Air Terminal Director Rob Hodgman said discussions are underway about resuming those flights in September but community support and a financial incentive may be needed. Horizon discontinued them last fall.
Additionally, the local airport has begun a community survey seeking input on other destinations the public would like for a direct flight from Yakima.
“What is the most important destination for the Yakima Valley community?” Hodgman said regarding the survey. “If it’s Seattle, well, we’re already working on another flight to Seattle. We’ll keep working. If it’s not Seattle, then what is it?”
The survey, available via a link on the City of Yakima's website, asks respondents to select one of the following destinations as their “top priority” from Yakima: Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City or Los Angeles. It also offers respondents a chance to write in other destinations.
“We wanted to keep it very simple so that we could get some credible data,” Hodgman added. “We’re really asking one primary question: Of these five options, which one is the most important to you? Is there one clear priority for the community?”
Restoring SeaTac flights
Hodgman began his job five weeks ago, and he immediately heard from community members about their main concern at the Yakima airport: the reduced number of flights to and from SeaTac.
Horizon Air reduced its schedule between SeaTac and airports in Yakima, Walla Walla and Wenatchee to one flight in each direction in early September of last year, with Yakima’s flights arriving and departing in the early afternoon.
The airline’s president, Joe Sprague, visited Yakima in October and discussed several reasons why Horizon had to reduce flights between those airports and Sea-Tac.
While Sprague said the schedule reductions were primarily due to a lack of pilots, a switch in aircraft also contributed to the reduction – situations which Hodgman said are gradually improving.
“There is still a pilot shortage, and there will be for a while yet. But the industry is working feverishly to get that restored,” Hodgman said. “What was unique to Horizon Airlines is a combination of (the pilot shortage) and they were divesting in the Q400 aircraft and transitioning to the Embraer 175, which gives them more seats, and it’s a turbofan rather than a turboprop so it flies more efficiently. It’s more profitable for them.”
Horizon completed its switch from Q400s to E175s at the end of January, but the airline still does not have its entire Embraer aircraft fleet in place, Hodgman said.
“Throughout this calendar year they’re going to continue to receive aircraft for their fleet from Embraer. As every month passes, they take delivery of more airplanes and have more capacity,” he added. “They’re making progress, and we believe they’re to the point that now they have the capacity to add another flight back to Yakima.”
The $500,000 question
As Horizon adds to its fleet and trains pilots to fly the new aircraft, the question is which airports east of the Cascades will see service restored, and when.
Hodgman and the Yakima Air Terminal’s air services consultant have been discussing that question with Alaska and Horizon officials in recent weeks, and he said the airline is interested in restoring a second flight each direction – with the popular early-morning flight from Yakima to SeaTac returning, as well as the late night arrival in Yakima.
“That’s what everyone is telling me they want,” Hodgman said. “If you’re connecting on a flight to anywhere else in the world or whether you’re doing business in Seattle, arriving at 2:30 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon in Seattle is just not working for most people. So we’re trying to get that early morning flight."
Because of competition at other airports in the region, the Yakima airport is considering a $500,000 incentive, he said.
Hodgman has been reaching out to business leaders in the Yakima community to see if all or part of the $500,000 can be raised. All or some of the incentive money could be funded through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, but “if there’s a local contribution, that makes our application more competitive. That could be 10%, 20% or whatever of that ($500,000).”
The incentive money for additional airline service has been used and/or attempted in other communities, including Pangborn Memorial Airport in Wenatchee.
As the Wenatchee World newspaper reported, airport officials there began a fundraising campaign in 2019 to add service between the Central Washington city and an airport in the San Francisco Bay area of northern California.
The flight reductions of the COVID pandemic shelved those plans, although officials with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, which operates the Wenatchee airport, said $750,000 has been pledged in incentive money, the World reported. That money must be used for service to a new city and cannot be used to pay for increases in service to an existing location, such as SeaTac.
Hodgman said he considers Wenatchee the main competition for resumed flights, as the airport is rated in the same category of profitability for regional airlines as the Yakima Air Terminal, and has averaged similar flight loads to and from SeaTac.
Yakima flights had an average 78.3% load factor for calendar year 2022, Hodgman said.
“That is a measure of profitability for Horizon Air – the more seats you have occupied, the more paying customers,” he said. “Wenatchee is right behind us, and Walla Walla is further behind. Pullman/Moscow is even further behind. So as far as load factors, we scored the best out of our competing airports.”
Hodgman said the incentive, which helps Horizon offset the costs of transitioning to new aircraft and training pilots to fly them, could be the decisive factor of when additional flights return to Yakima.
“If we can get all of our industry partners to contribute, we can probably have (additional flights) by September,” he said. “If we have to wait for the grant, and if we get the grant, it will probably be like a year. And a grant is not a guarantee by any means. So if the community really wants it, then we need contributions.”
