DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit site at Summitview and Rocky Top roads, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs.
The company said in a news release it can recycle more than 90% of a mattress, which is then disassembled and sorted by hand, processing anywhere from 60-90 mattresses per day. The wood frames are mixed in with Hog Fuel, the metal springs with scrap metal, and the foam is baled and shipped to vendors to use in their manufacturing process of new products.
DTG will recycle all types of mattresses and box springs for a per-item charge.
Styrofoam has been added to the free community recycle drop box area. It is shredded, put in a densifier, heated and extruded into ingots, the company announced. The ingots are then sent off and turned into items such as picture frames, fence posts, curb stops and more.
Community members using this service are encouraged to pre-package their Styrofoam items in bags for easy recycling.
DTG Recycle is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays. For more information, visit dtgrecycle.com or call 509-965-3621.
