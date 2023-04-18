The Downtown Association of Yakima is conducting a survey to gauge the community’s use, participation and impressions of downtown businesses and events.
The survey, which runs through April 28, is available at the association’s website in English and Spanish. It takes about nine minutes to complete and all information is collected anonymously, DAY officials said.
“Your participation will help us fine-tune downtown Yakima’s business development and district enhancement strategies,” said Raquel Alcala, who serves on DAY’s business development and district enhancement committee.
“(The survey) is the first step,” she added. “Once the data is collected and analyzed, a plan will be developed and we hope to have the community support to make those plans a reality.”
The committee is hoping community input from the survey will help support businesses and advance the DAY’s revitalization goals, Alcala said. The Washington state Main Street Program is supporting the DAY survey.
A link to the survey is available at downtownyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.