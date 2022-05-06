More entertainment and fewer restrictions are planned as the 2022 Downtown Yakima Farmers Market season begins Sunday, May 8.
The market begins this year on its traditional starting date, Mother’s Day, and will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through early October in downtown Yakima, on Third Street in front of The Capitol Theatre, said market manager Yvette Lippert.
“Overall, it will be a more relaxed atmosphere than what’s it’s been the last two years,” Lippert said, referring to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking to go back to what our farmers market used to be: a place to congregate, with tables and chairs set up,” she added.
While the snow and cold temperatures of April has affected early-season crops from local farmers, Lippert said this weekend’s opening day will feature plenty of flowers for Mother’s Day, ready-to-eat goodies such as cinnamon rolls from Ahtanum Berry Patch, and a photo booth for family and friends, staffed by Big Ern Productions.
“We won’t have a lot of produce for the first couple weeks because April’s snow and cold really affected our farmers,” Lippert said. “But people can still come by and support our food vendors, crafters and nonprofits.”
While more events will be added as the season progresses, the slate already includes the celebration of National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 7, and National Electric Drive on Oct. 2. In addition, every final Sunday of the month will be Kids’ Day at the market, full of fun activities for the little ones, Lippert said.
A central spot in front of The Capitol Theatre will be set up for weekly entertainment, which will allow musicians and other entertainers to have access to power, Lippert said. Entertainment will vary from singer-songwriters to groups of local students.
Highlights include a May 22 appearance by Pandemonium, a group of advanced drummers from Davis, Franklin and Washington schools conducted by Maria Webb; a Sept. 25 appearance by Baliki & Baligra, local third- through eighth-grade students who are beginning and intermediate drummers conducted by Webb; and the indie folk/rock duo Fort Vine, who will perform at the July 3 farmers market.
“They’re coming out this way to visit family and will play during the entire July 3 market,” Lippert said of Fort Vine, a New York-based musical act. “Overall, I feel very, very blessed that there are so many performers who are willing to give their time to be at the farmers market.”
Community members who shop at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market can utilize many of the federal and state food assistance programs, including WIC, Senior FMNP, SNAP (food stamps), Pandemic-EBT, and SNAP Market Match. These programs and how they work are outlined on the market website, plus WSU Extension will be present the second Sunday of each month, providing information about the program.
“As a member of the Washington State Farmers Market Association, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market strives to be a resource for all members of our community,” said Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima, which oversees the farmers market.
Holt said the heart and soul of any farmers market is its vendors, and he credited Lippert for assembling a strong lineup for the 2022 market.
“She has done a masterful job in bringing an exciting mix of produce, flowers, crafters, food producers, hot food vendors, and ag-related producers to the market once again this year, along with many value-added vendors who fully create and handcraft their products,” Holt said.
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is administered by the Downtown Association of Yakima with the intent to provide an outlet for Washington farmers, specialty food producers, artisans and craftpersons and food preparers to directly sell their foods and products to consumers, Holt added. The market also encourages pedestrian activity in the city’s urban core and gives the community a festive weekly gathering place during the agriculture growing season.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or providing entertainment at this year’s market can contact Lippert at https://bit.ly/3KRXfLO or 509-961-2055.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the market is asked to contact the DAY office at admin@downtownyakima.com or 509-571-1328.
