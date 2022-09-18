Whether it was fewer COVID rules or a new day of the week and shade-cooled location, Yakima’s two weekly farmers markets have enjoyed strong support this year.
“It has gone stupendously. It’s been such an amazing year for us,” said Yvette Lippert, manager of the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market.
“It’s been a great year,” said Jacob Butler, who manages the Valley Mall farmers market. “It’s been good for relationship building. I’ve enjoyed getting to know our local growers and vendors.”
The Valley Mall Farmers Market changed its name, management and location along with moving from Sunday to Saturday for 2022.
Next year, it will be the downtown farmers market’s turn to change, with plans to move to the Rotary Marketplace pavilions at 15 W. Yakima Ave.
But before the books close on the 2022 season, both farmers markets have plenty of success — and a few more events — to share with the community.
Valley Mall Farmers Market
Managers of the Valley Mall shopping center in Union Gap took over operations of the weekly event previously known as the Yakima Farmers Market. For the past four years it was operated by Don Eastridge, who previously ran the Yakima Farmers Market in downtown Yakima for nearly two decades.
The market’s location was moved from the southwest corner of the mall property to the tree-lined entranceway off Main Street, which is closed to motor vehicles each Saturday for the farmers market.
Butler says the new location has worked well.
“The shade has been incredible, and the proximity of the mall’s main entrance is a plus,” Butler said. “We’ve also had good response to the community stage, which has added live entertainment.”
Butler said last year the Valley Mall market averaged about 500 visitors a week. For its first Saturday in May, the market attracted 1,500 visitors, and it has averaged 800 for the season, they added.
With added entertainment, a better site and new hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday, Butler’s next goal is to increase the number of vendors for 2023. The hope is to add local breweries and wineries as vendors next year.
The Valley Mall Farmers Market will continue through Saturday, Oct. 15; for more information, visit shopatvalleymall.com.
Downtown Yakima Farmers Market
Lippert, manager of the downtown farmer market, said the weekly event in front of the Capitol Theater has nearly doubled its number of visitors compared to last year — with four weeks left in the 2022 season.
“We’ve already surpassed last year’s sales, and there’s been a strong uptick in attendance … we are likely to double (attendance) from last year,” she said. “People have chosen to stay local and support local vendors and nonprofits. It’s been humbling and a lot of fun to see the community support.”
Through Sunday, Sept. 11, the downtown farmers market has seen more than 52,000 visitors during its first four months of Sunday morning events, compared to 29,292 visitors for the entire five-month season in 2021, Lippert reported.
The downtown market has averaged 40 vendors each week, compared to an average of 31 last year, and there have been more than $368,000 in sales this year, compared to $327,000 in 2021.
“We’re expecting to see a final amount between $450,000 and $500,000 in sales by the end of this year,” Lippert said.
This year’s growth has occurred amid the news that the Rotary Marketplace, two covered pavilions on the former site of the Track 29 shopping area near Front Street, will be the downtown farmers market’s new home in 2023. Groundbreaking occurred last month, and construction of the $1.5 million project is expected to be finished next spring.
“Having a dedicated, set site, with a storage unit where we can hold supplies, will make a big difference,” Lippert said. “It also comes with power, water and things that we really lack at the current farmers market.
“I’m not able to take on as many vendors as I’d like because we don’t have the power supply for them.”
Year-end events planned
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market has some year-ending events planned in the next few weeks.
Kids Day is scheduled Sunday, Sept. 25, and on the market’s final day, Sunday, Oct. 9. These include an activities booth for children, sidewalk chalk for decorating Third Street, and (on Sept. 25) a performance by Baliki & Baligra, beginning and intermediate drummers in grades 3-8, conducted by Maria Webb. They will perform from 10-10:30 a.m.
Sandwiched in between those two Sundays will be Drive Electric Day on Oct. 2. Lippert said it will provide the Yakima Valley electric vehicle enthusiasts with the chance to park and showcase their vehicles amid the farmers market booths.
John Walden, a Yakima electric vehicle collector and engineer with Design Service Corporation, will display some of his vehicles and provide information about EVs as part of the national Drive Electric Week, which concludes on Oct. 2.
“He’s been a huge advocate for driving electric vehicles,” Lippert said of Walden. “And we’re encouraging people to bring their electric vehicles to the market and show them off, provided they sign up first. That allows us to plan how we will align the vehicles.”
Anyone interested in showing off their EV at the farmers market is encouraged to register here.
For further information, visit downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
