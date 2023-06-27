A longtime state employee with a background in marketing, management and project planning has been hired as the Downtown Association of Yakima’s new executive director.
Curt Wilson, who relocated to Yakima during the pandemic, was announced as the new DAY leader on Tuesday morning. He will begin his job the first week of July.
“Curt will bring DAY to a new level of operation, and we are excited to have someone of Curt’s experience, energy, and enthusiasm to lead DAY into the future,” said Joe Mann, president of the DAY board of directors, in a news release.
A native of Washington, Wilson has an extensive background in the creative marketing and promotion of businesses, nonprofit event design and management, graphic design, personnel recruitment and performance assessment, and project planning.
He also has experience in building construction and renovation, contract negotiation with public entities, and team building, the news release stated.
Most recently Wilson was employed by the Washington State Employment Security Department, where he has held various supervisory and marketing positions since 2009. Prior to that, he was a senior vice-president for O Bee Credit Union and owned his own marketing firm.
In the news release, Wilson said he looks forward to continuing the development and implementation of a vision for the revitalization of Yakima’s urban core.
“I’ve always enjoyed Yakima. It has such a rich history and culture. Yakima is truly ripe for the picking,” he added. “I am looking forward to partnering with the community to help shape a beautiful and thriving downtown.”
DAY’s first executive director, Andrew Holt, resigned to take a similar job in Lawrence, Kansas, in March. He had served as leader of the downtown Yakima association since May 2017.
The Downtown Association of Yakima is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization of the downtown core and its historic preservation.
As an accredited member of the Washington Main Street Program, DAY promotes Downtown Yakima through Downtown Summer Nights, Sip n Stroll, Small Business Saturday, and a Fall Chalk Art Festival. It also oversees the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and will manage the new Rotary Marketplace.
For more information, visit downtownyakima.com.
