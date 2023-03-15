Downtown Yakima property owners have another chance to receive funding help for building improvements as the Downtown Association of Yakima plans its 2023 façade improvement program.
The program has awarded more than $72,000 in grant funding to 11 individual projects, generating more than $1 million in investment in downtown properties, DAY executive director Andrew Holt said. It started in 2015.
“All of our programs at DAY are super rewarding, but the façade improvement program provides such tangible impact,” Holt said in a news release. “The improvement to not only the specific buildings and businesses, but also to the overall downtown community is profound.”
Last year’s grants were $5,000 for a complete repainting of the Salvation Army Thrift Store building’s exterior at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and nearly $2,000 for the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St. to install decorative wrought-iron fencing for the tap room of tenant Schab’s Bier Den.
Other recipients of façade improvement grants include the Opera House building, the Thai House façade, the Lee Semon Building upper windows and façade, City Place paint and banners, the Yakima Federal Savings and Loan mosaic sign and the MB Designs entryway.
The 50/50 matching grant is for businesses and buildings within the Downtown Yakima Main Street District. It is designed to preserve the historic nature of downtown Yakima while fostering economic development and investment in the district.
A map of the district is in the grant instructions and application. Projects that improve the façade of the building or any connecting part of the structure viewable from the right-of-way are eligible. The limit for one individual grant is $10,000.
Holt said priority will be given to projects that have a transformational effect or are part of a larger renovation project. “It is not a requirement, but it is certainly a plus,” he added.
Grant applications are judged by members of the DAY Design Committee, using a point system and roundtable discussion. The funding comes from DAY’s operational budget.
This year, DAY is offering a free consultation from local building designer Scott Irons, Holt said. Applicants can request a consultation on the application or contact the DAY office.
“If folks are looking for some insight into design, concept or efficiencies, Scott will help them out. It is not required but we thought it would be of great value and result in more applications,” Holt added. “We appreciate Scott offering his time and expertise.”
PDF forms of grant Instructions and Applications can be downloaded from the DAY website. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 14. More information is available by calling the DAY office at 509-571-1328 or via email at director@downtownyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.