Balancing a desire to see years of hard work come to fruition and the ambition to advance in one’s career is a challenge many face in their field of work.
For Downtown Association of Yakima director Andrew Holt, the chance for a new opportunity in the University of Kansas’ town tipped the scales of that balance. Holt announced his resignation as DAY’s executive director this week, and will begin a similar job in Lawrence, Kansas, next month.
“For me it’s a great opportunity,” Holt told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday. “It’s a classic downtown, it’s a classic college town. The downtown has a lot of potential, but it’s also well-established.
“To use a sports term, I’m hoping to take it to the next level.”
A native of Los Angeles, Holt moved to Washington state in the mid-1990s for a radio job in Walla Walla before switching to the tourism and economic development field in the Walla Walla Valley.
He was working as executive director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, and running the community’s Main Street program, when he was hired as the DAY’s first executive director in May 2017.
"DAY could not have found a better executive director than Andrew,” said Joe Mann, association board president. “From his first days in May of 2017 until the present time, he has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life in downtown Yakima, making many friends all along the way.
“We are extremely sorry to see him leave but wish him the very best in his future career,” Mann added.
Holt tendered his resignation to the DAY board of directors earlier this week. His last day in Yakima is March 24, and he begins his new job in Lawrence on April 10.
In the release, Mann noted that Holt has moved DAY forward in multiple ways in the past six years. He managed the contract with the city to fulfill the Downtown Business Improvement District responsibilities funded by a special assessment on downtown business and property owners.
“This contract covers the downtown flower program, additional maintenance of public areas downtown, trash removal, the Christmas tree installation and lighting, and other duties to keep the downtown clean and safe,” the release stated.
Holt developed and/or strengthened partnerships with business owners and the city, and obtained substantial grant funds for downtown available during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mann said. All of this ensures the downtown association will remain a vital force in the maintenance and revitalization of Yakima's urban core, he added.
Holt said he was most proud of improving existing downtown events, creating new ones and changing the business model of those events into a way that worked for a small nonprofit organization.
Mann mentioned in the DAY news release the Downtown Summer Nights program, the fall Sip & Stroll, the ever-growing Chalk Art Festival, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, Small Business Saturday and First Fridays.
While proud of the events and festivals that have brought more people downtown, Holt said what he’ll miss most about Yakima is the relationships he’s formed.
“The people I’ve come to know through the job, or just in Yakima generally, are what I’ll really miss,” Holt said. “I’ve had a lot of good times, whether it’s at events, just working with people, or even just having a beer with people after an event.
“It’s bittersweet (to leave) at a time when so many exciting things are happening or in the works, but at the same time, this is a great opportunity for me,” he added.
A search is underway for Holt’s replacement, the news release said. In the meantime, the board will ensure that all programs continue, including the May 14 opening of the farmers market in its new location at the Rotary Marketplace, and Downtown Summer Nights beginning Thursday, June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.