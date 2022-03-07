After a newspaper career that has taken him to “the four corners of the U.S.,” Bill Davis is happy his latest opportunity has brought him closer to his hometown.
The Medford, Ore., native began his job as Yakima Herald-Republic senior advertising director Monday. He will be based in Yakima and have responsibility for advertising departments at both the Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
“My primary role is helping to facilitate and develop deeper relationships in the community, and to help businesses get the word out about what they offer,” Davis said. “The amount of talent and passion I’ve encountered in our team makes me excited to be here.”
Davis has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing and media industry, including at the Los Angeles Times, The Denver Post and AT&T Advertising Solutions in Detroit. While at the L.A. Times, Davis launched its inside sales team and grew revenue from nothing to $9 million annually.
Most recently, Davis worked at the Hagadone Media Group as the general manager for two North Idaho newspapers, The Bonner County Daily Bee of Sandpoint and the Bonners Ferry Herald, a weekly publication near the Canadian border.
Davis and his wife, Cindy, are in the process of relocating to the Yakima Valley. They enjoy camping, hiking, fishing and other outdoor activities. The Davises have three grandchildren, with a fourth on the way.
“I think there are lots of friendly folks here with a lot of things to do,” Davis said regarding his first impressions of the region. “What I’ve seen has been beautiful … this is a nice return to the Pacific Northwest for me.”
To contact Davis, email billdavis@yakimaherald.com or call 509-577-7668.
