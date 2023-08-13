The term “vertical integration” sounds complex and modern, but for one Yakima Valley business, it’s been a benefit to its participating fruit growers for 100 years.
Vertical integration basically means that instead of another company’s fruit packing warehouse making and keeping the profits from crops, growers see their operations enhanced when their fruit goes to the cold storage and packing facilities of Cowiche Growers.
“We do support the small family farm,” said Brad Newman, president and general manager of Cowiche Growers. “A significant percentage of our owners are Hispanic. This allows them to be vertically integrated. All of the profits made by the packing operation are rolled back to the growers.”
The Upper Valley-based business marked its 100th anniversary last week with a midweek celebration at Highland High School — just north of the warehouse at 251 Cowiche City Road.
A free lunch featuring tacos and burritos, drinks and shave ice was enjoyed by more than 300 growers, employees and their families, and vendors who work with Cowiche Growers. They listened to live music and participated in games and prize drawings.
Along with another operation near Wenatchee, Cowiche Growers is one of two co-ops remaining in Washington state, said Chuck Turner, chairman of the organization’s board of directors.
“We get to participate in running the operation — it’s not just taking (crops) to a private warehouse,” he said.
Turner, who noted his family’s apple, pear and cherry orchards in Cowiche will celebrate their own 100-year anniversary in 2026, said the 67 farmers who are part of Cowiche Growers have a vested interest in the company.
With decisions made by member farmers who are elected to the board of directors, a portion of a cooperative’s revenue is reinvested to help upgrade the technology of the packing facility, hire workers and replace and maintain equipment, Newman said.
“Vertical integration means the entity that owns the warehouse also owns the orchards,” he added. “You see that a lot with some of the bigger, family-run operations here. They get the profits from both their own orchards and the fruit other growers bring to their packing operation.
“Through the co-op model, all of the profits made at the packing level goes back into the small growers who are part of it.”
Cowiche Growers history
According to the company’s website, a small group of local fruit growers got together and decided to form a cooperative organization to pack and sell their fruit in the winter of 1922. These 16 charter members agreed to sign a note for $100 per fruit-bearing acre and signed contracts guaranteeing delivery of their produce to this new warehouse.
Construction on the warehouse began in April 1923. Belt elevators were installed for receiving fruit and a gas engine and generator were purchased to supply lights for the packing room and to power the "Ideal" sizer, the company website states.
During that first year of business, 58,000 boxes of fruit were delivered and packed. It only took one year before Cowiche Growers needed to expand its facility.
Several years later, when a lack of storage capacity caused a substantial loss of Jonathan apples due to over-ripeness, Cowiche Growers members decided to adopt the relatively new concept of cold storage, the website states. These new cold storage rooms were built and were then quickly "modernized" with the use of electric power to run the cold storage compressors.
In September 1932, Reuben G. Benz was chosen as sales manager for Cowiche Growers. Benz and Cowiche Growers were instrumental in pioneering the bagging of small apples, the company website states.
Nine years later, in 1941, Benz was chosen by the fruit industry to lead the fight with the railroads for lower freight rates. His efforts were successful, and he received the appreciation of all Washington fruit growers, according to the company’s history.
Cowiche Growers would add controlled atmosphere storage rooms and other upgrades to packing equipment and facilities over the years, and today those facilities pack about 1.5 million boxes of apples each year, along with other fruit, company officials said.
The packing facilities are situated on 27 acres and are centrally located to the farms, allowing for quick and functional procession from the tree to the packed box. Cowiche Growers’ fruit is sold through Domex Superfresh Growers, nearby just off U.S. Highway 12 in the Upper Valley.
About those Hy-Land Kids …
No examination of Cowiche Growers’ history and 100th anniversary would be complete without a mention of the Hy-Land Kids marketing campaign for the company’s apples.
The marketing campaign’s original logo, of two young boys picking a huge red apple off a branch, was printed on the back of free T-shirts handed out to all who attended the 100th anniversary gathering.
According to the Cowiche Growers’ website, a committee of growers was appointed in the late 1920s to come up with a box label design in which to market their fruit. The Hy-Land Kids design concept was chosen and was patterned after the popular comic strip characters of the time, the "Kelly Kids."
The labels were placed on fruit boxes to help market Cowiche Growers apples and the memorable logo, which was updated through the 1950s, helped spread the reputation of the cooperative’s apples across the region and country, company president Newman said.
“The Hy-Land Kids is a brand that goes way back,” he added. “There’s some great stories and legacy in the Hy-Land brand.”
Another Hy-Land Kids label -- featuring two boys inside apple costumes on either side of a giant, shiny red apple -- was restored by Tieton Mosaic in the Upper Valley community of Tieton.
The large, colored glass tile reproduction of the Cowiche Growers brand label is housed at the Tieton Made studio at 700 Maple St.
