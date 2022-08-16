A family-friendly consignment store featuring infant, children’s and adult clothing, toys and a crafters’ boutique area recently opened on Yakima Avenue, just west of downtown.
Owner Bridgette Huard opened One More Time Around at 419 W. Yakima Ave. on July 16 and said she is pleased with the store’s reception thus far.
“We are very, very happy with the amount of consigners we have,” Huard said Wednesday. “And we wanted to make this someplace very special, someplace super welcoming and inviting.
“We wanted to make this a store that when people walk in, they say, ‘wow!’ And they do,” she added.
Huard said much of the credit goes to her good friend and store manager Katie Purves, who helped set up many of the store’s display racks and who, with her husband, helped design and build the front counter.
“Friendship got this store opened,” Huard said.
Family-friendly features include a large play area for children while their parents shop; room to push shopping carts through the store; a changing room to try on clothing; and even a private nursing area for breast-feeding mothers.
Although most clothing is sized for infants through school-aged children, there also are girls’ juniors, women’s clothing up to size 4X and boys clothing through small and medium men’s sizes.
The Crafters’ Corner features home décor, toys and gift items which are all handmade by Yakima Valley crafters, Huard said.
Purves said the business also has started a Community Compassion Project. Completely fueled by donations, it provides clothing, toys and supplies such as diapers and baby formula to families in need.
“It’s to help people get clothes for their children when they can’t afford to,” Purves said, noting she is encouraged by the amount of clothes, diapers and formula which already has been donated.
One More Time Around is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 509-571-4413.
