This past July, I had the privilege to take the stage as one of the speakers at the 2023 North American TBEX event in the charming setting of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. TBEX is billed as the largest conference and community of travel creators, and influencers in the world.
My focus centered on sharing strategies tailored for small-town Destination Marketing Organizations, or DMOs, such as Union Gap, aiming to maximize their impact with limited budgets and attract travel content providers.
TBEX brought together organizations of various sizes, not only from North America but also from across the globe. Alongside them, prominent bloggers and travel creators joined, creating a valuable forum for connecting with content providers capable of bolstering Union Gap’s hotels and businesses.
In addition to my presentation, I had the opportunity to engage with travel experts over several days. The speaker lineup was formidable, showcasing well-known professionals from the travel industry. Of note were Squirmy & Grubs, a couple dedicated to reshaping perceptions of disability. With over a million YouTube subscribers, their genuine story of an inter-abled relationship left a profound impact.
Gerald Gruenig and John Weatherall III from South Louisiana demonstrated the potency of lively, entertaining videos in gaining online traction across various social platforms. Dannelle Gay, known as the Traveling Cheesehead, delivered an invigorating talk on nurturing long-term relationships for a sustainable tourism strategy.
Lastly, Shalisa Roland from Visit Lake Charles illuminated how passion projects can wield significant influence on marketing outcomes. And these were just a few of the many highlights I was able to attend in person. There were so many more.
These experiences resonate with Union Gap’s own journey, as we’ve been narrating our unique story for years. From the celebrated Los Hernandez Tamales to the hidden gem of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, along with our inventive campaigns like #HauntedOctober, #Asparafest and the award-winning #SmallTownTourismChat, we’ve been steadfastly putting Union Gap on travelers’ radars.
According to TBEX CEO Rick Calvert, “Each TBEX takes on a life of its own. This comes directly from our host destinations as well as our sponsors. Eau Claire was chock full of fishing and other river centric activities, craft beers, bratwurst, and lots of cheese curds! Where Kalamata Greece leaned more towards the beaches, ancient ruins, wine, truffles and the world famous Kalamata olives and figs.
"Our attendees love the variety of DMOs at TBEX from small town destinations like Eau Claire and Union Gap to big cities like Athens and Hamburg to nationwide DMOs from Sri Lanka and Spain. Each of these destinations adds its own flavor and feel to TBEX. Each of them has their own unique appeal to travelers exploring the state, country or even the world. And Union Gap was no exception. I heard several of the content creators talking about how a trip to Union Gap and central Washington state was now on their radar screen.”
A heartfelt thank you goes to TBEX and its remarkable team for extending the invitation to this North American event. Our steadfast partners, particularly Yakima Valley Tourism and the Union Gap Tourism Board, deserve accolades for fostering our creative pursuits. Eau Claire, Wisconsin, made a lasting impression with its community spirit and innovative endeavors, including the largest outdoor sculpture tour in the USA – a concept we might playfully consider emulating (wink-wink).
The event offered an array of tours, including a visit to the nearby Silver Spring Foods, the world’s largest horseradish producer, reminding us of the significance of agriculture on a national scale. This parallels our surroundings in Union Gap, where leading agricultural products like Washington apples, Northwest cherries, pears, hops, and mint thrive. We continued our exploration with a visit to Together Farms, further aligning with our agricultural surroundings, not to mention treating us to some of the most delightful burgers and fries I’ve ever enjoyed.
Making Union Gap’s attractions more accessible to travelers nationwide has been a rewarding challenge. Presenting Union Gap to global travel experts has invigorated our community and provided us with valuable insights. As we return, motivated and inspired, we eagerly anticipate amplifying Union Gap’s story through sustained collaboration and innovation. Already, we’ve initiated contact with several content creators from the event, with at least one slated to visit in October to capture the excitement of our upcoming events.
• Eric Patrick is director of tourism for Union Gap. Email him at info@visituniongap.com.
