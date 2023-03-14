Lindsey Madsen has always wanted to work for a nonprofit with a focus on philanthropy and community initiatives.
She got her chance last year, when she became the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce’s membership services director. In that job, she works with current members, as well as recruiting new members for the chamber and setting up events.
She was a co-chair of the chamber’s Lemonade Day, an event teaching children entrepreneurial skills by setting up lemonade stands. The program was almost scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Madsen helped revive it.
“She had the lemons and made lemonade,” said chamber president and CEO Verlynn Best of getting the program off the ground. She said Madsen was someone who came in and “hit the ground running.”
Prior to working for the chamber, Madsen was an advertising account executive with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The following interview has been edited for clarity and space.
What does your job as membership services director entail?
We do so much. We work with businesses, from entrepreneurs to corporate businesses. We work on city initiatives and philanthropy; we try to cultivate and grow small businesses. I'm kind of the bridge for that. I work on getting new members, connecting with old members and coming up with pop-up events and markets, which is so much fun.
Is this where you saw your career path taking you?
It was a seamless move for me. Honestly, it is somewhere I always wanted to go, working for a nonprofit and doing some of the philanthropy work, and putting on the council meetings and sitting in the room with all of the movers and shakers in Yakima County. It is something I always wanted to do.
(While working at the Yakima Herald-Republic), I saw what all of those businesses were going through firsthand during the pandemic. I saw businesses not having enough people, not getting the product they needed. We saw a lot of businesses closed. That made me want to work for the chamber more.
You were involved in the chamber’s Lemonade Day. What was that?
It is an amazing program. We had it last year at Sozo field on Aug. 12. It was a festival. All of the kids went through the curriculum, which they could take over four weeks on a weekly basis, or do it in one day on the app. It teaches them how to start their business, the lemonade stand, make their plan and see it through. There was a lot of creative energy. We recognized those who had the best design, best tasting recipe and customer service. They had to figure out how much money was it going to take. Some had investors.
The winner of the whole competition was 5 years old, and he got a $500 check. It's amazing that there were 137 kids who went through the whole process, and 75 showed up to compete. Some ran their stands outside their homes, but they all came down to Sozo to compete.
We are making Lemonade Day an annual event. We are processing how we are going to implement the program this year. The location and date are to be determined. It was so much fun to see the kids, how they transformed and the developmental skills they developed were exponential. I'm excited to see what we will come up with this year.
What do you consider a good day at the office?
Every day at the office is different, which is what I love. I love meeting new clients, going out in the community and helping them set up pop-up shops. Another good day is a ribbon cutting and after-hours events.
With the rise of online commerce and the “gig economy,” do you still see relevance to having a chamber of commerce?
I think the biggest thing for people is knowing what we really do. We put on luncheons for congressional candidates to speak to the community. We put on rural health care luncheons to get more efficient health care. We put on luncheons on public safety and crime. We put on a lot of things that get around the stigma of the chamber being a good-old-boys club. We have an open-door policy where we're willing to facilitate more conversations. That's how we continue to grow.
What do you do to maintain work-life balance?
I am a library bug. I'm a regular there and get books and audio books. I’m always getting new recipes, cooking, and eating. In the summer, you can catch me at the driving range, riding my bike and spending time with friends and family, and out with my dog. Don’t let work consume you. Have a life out of work that is fulfilling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.