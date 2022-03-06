Unemployment rates are at record lows. Businesses of all types are hiring. Still, the labor market is contracting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests there will be fewer skilled workers than ever before. Apprenticeship may be the answer. It helped build America — George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Paul Revere were all apprentices!
This structured system combines on-the-job and college level classroom training. A registered apprenticeship program offers tremendous value to both workers and business. Individuals get paid work experience; business develops skilled workers.
According to the Department of Labor, Wisconsin created the first state Registered Apprenticeship system in 1911. Congress enacted the National Apprenticeship Act (also known as the Fitzgerald Act) in 1937. This established apprenticeship as it is today.
Unlike college or technical training, apprentices “earn while they learn.” As paid employees, they receive a paycheck from day one. And wages grow with increased experience and skills. The program includes classroom instruction — often paid for by the employer. This instruction explains the “why” behind the work completed on the job.
Apprentices are assigned a mentor to guide them along the way. And because this mentor is a tenured, skilled worker at the same business, he or she offers real-life advice and support.
After meeting a minimum number of work hours and passing a skills test, an apprentice becomes a journeyman. This certificate is one of the oldest, most portable, nationally recognized industry credentials. It verifies that the state, federal registration agency (DOL), and industry/occupation consider the person highly experienced and fully qualified to perform the skills of their trade. The individual can “journey” to where there is work.
Since apprentices start out earning less than a fully trained worker, a business can save money through apprenticeship. It can also reduce recruitment costs, with fewer job fairs, online job postings and staffing agency contracts. In addition, apprenticeship may improve productivity. Apprentices are taught to meet both workplace safety and production standards.
Apprenticeship improves employee retention. Statistics also show that 92% of apprentices continue employment after completing an apprenticeship. Workers are loyal to companies that invest in them.
Although registered apprenticeships are most often associated with trades like construction and aerospace, apprenticeship programs can also be non-union. Various industries are adopting and adapting apprenticeship to meet their needs.
Locally, Washington Beef has partnered with AJAC to train employees in industrial maintenance. Their four-year registered apprenticeship provides their employees with skills including engineering drawings, lifting, and rigging, precision machining, machine automation theory, welding, maintenance machining and electrical, mechanic, hydraulic and pneumatic systems. AJAC is also launching an apprenticeship program specifically for food processing.
We invite employers to learn more about apprenticeship. Join us from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the South Central Workforce Council office in Union Gap. To register, email michelle.smith@co.yakima.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.