A local developer has approval from Yakima City Council to develop a vacant property near Kiwanis Park into a duplex.
Local property manager Doug Lemon submitted a proposal to build a duplex with four parking spaces on the vacant lot at 501 S. 12th St.
The city is evaluating the properties it owns but doesn’t use to see if any are suited for sale or transfer, according to City Attorney Sara Watkins. The city requested development proposals for this property earlier this year.
Watkins said Lemon is offering $65,000 for the property, which is more than the appraised value. She said the funds from the sale will go to the Parks and Recreation division because the property was initially donated to that department.
The council unanimously approved the project proposal and sale at its meeting Tuesday.
