Cuisine from several areas of Mexico has joined the truck stop diner fare of GearJammer Restaurant at the Gear Jammer Truck Plaza between Interstate 82 and the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Cielo Azul opened a few weeks ago behind the gas station and convenience store at 2310 Rudkin Road (just north of Outback Steakhouse and Best Western Plus). It is owned by sisters Abigail, Grissel and Yaneli Lopez Villa and managed by their father, Gabriel Lopez.
“I’ve worked in restaurants for almost 30 years … and now I’m running my own restaurant. It’s a dream come true for me and my family,” Lopez said. “I started washing dishes, worked as a server, as a cook — I’ve worked my way from the bottom to the top.”
The family moved from Moses Lake to Yakima four years ago, and brought a mix of culinary traditions from Mexico City and the Jalisco and Oaxaca regions of Mexico.
Cielo Azul’s menu features tacos al pastor, carnitas, moles, menudo and seafood dishes including ceviche, one of the restaurant’s most popular items, Lopez said. A full bar also is available with beer, wine, tequilas and other spirits.
Diner enthusiasts can still get their favorite American dishes for breakfast and lunch. Lopez and his daughter Abigail stressed that the GearJammer Restaurant menu is available from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. each day, with the Cielo Azul menu available for lunch and dinner.
So far, truck drivers who haven’t been through the Yakima Valley in a while have been pleasantly surprised by the new menu options, Lopez said.
“The truck drivers have been supportive,” he added. “They’ll come in and think it’s still GearJammer. But then they look at our new menu, try some new things and enjoy it.”
The “diner” portion of the restaurant is immediately accessible through the front doors of the truck stop, and the bar area has a separate entrance around the back, with tables, booths, seats at the bar and a couple pool tables. Families are welcome in all areas, Lopez said.
For more information, call 509-248-3151.
