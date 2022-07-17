Whether you are preparing for the job market, returning to work, or need to upgrade your skills for a better job or a whole new career, consider Yakima Valley College, or YVC for short. (It’s no longer YVCC, they dropped the “community” part a few years back.)
YVC offers college and career readiness courses, once known as adult basic education, to prepare students for further education or work. Classes help students of all ages improve English language skills, computer skills, basic reading, writing, and math. Classes are also available to help people finish high school or get their GED. Best of all, tuition for these kinds of classes is only $25 per quarter. Visit yvcc.edu/highschool.
YVC also has workforce education programs specifically designed to prepare people to enter jobs that are in high demand in Yakima (meaning there are many openings for that kind of work). They offer courses leading to careers in business, health care, education, agriculture, and more.
Plus, classes are designed to meet students’ goals — whether that’s short-term skills development, earning a professional credential, or pursuing a two- or four-year degree. Did you know YVC now offers students an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree?
And, unlike traditional college courses that focus on theory over practical application, workforce education combines classroom instruction with hands-on experience in YVC labs and on-site at local businesses in work-based learning opportunities. This makes the transition to a career easier and offers students real-work experience for their resume.
Think YVC if you ultimately want to work as an automotive service tech, pharmacy tech, radiologist, accounting clerk, legal receptionist, dental hygienist, Spanish/English medical interpreter, practical nurse, phlebotomist or even as a tasting room manager for one of the local wineries.
But college can be expensive, right? Don’t dismiss YVC so fast. The college offers special funding for workforce education.
For example, if you’re on unemployment, receive food stamps or TANF (formerly welfare), have left the military recently, or lost your job through no fault of your own such as a layoff, you can receive funding to help with tuition, books, child care, and more. More than 80% of YVC students receive grants, scholarships, or other aid to help pay for college.
Strengthening communities is central to YVC’s mission, so helping adult learners get started in well-paying careers while also meeting the need for skilled professionals in Central Washington is a win-win.
To learn more about the various workforce education programs at YVC, visit yvcc.edu/workforce or call 509-574-4743.
