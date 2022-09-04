The unemployment rate has fallen again. Locally, the unemployment rate is 4.5%. Statewide, it’s 3.6% — the lowest rate for July since the state began recorded data electronically in 1976.
Nationally, the unemployment rate is even lower at 3.5%. This means that employment and the unemployment rate have both returned to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, there are now almost two open jobs for every unemployed person.
Why? There is no easy answer. Many baby boomers retired during the pandemic. Families found that they could make ends meet on one income — or they could not afford child care, so mom or dad have left the job market altogether.
Whatever the reason, the COVID shutdown changed American workers. People of all ages have realized that work is only part of life, and many are no longer putting it ahead of families, travel, vacation, etc.
Businesses of every size and industry are recruiting. If you want a job or you’re ready to make a career change, now is the time.
To help businesses and job seekers meet, the South Central Workforce Council and WorkSource have partnered to organize a job fair at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. More than 45 companies from across the Valley and the state are planning to participate.
Job seekers will have the chance to explore career opportunities with manufacturers, hospitality, health care organizations, social service agencies, education, food processors, staffing agencies and much more.
People tend to size each other up in less than six seconds, so come dressed to impress (no sweats, shorts, leggings or baseball hats). Make a first impression that counts. Smile and make eye contact.
Companies expect that you will know what they make/do, so go online before the job fair. Find out what companies are coming (facebook.com/WorkSourceSouthCentralWA) and Google them. This will help you make conversation when networking. Beware! Asking what a company does or saying, “I’ll do anything” may end your chances for an interview.
If you have a resume, bring copies with you. If you don’t have a resume, visit WorkSource and they can help. WorkSource Yakima is located at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap. WorkSource Sunnyside is at 1925 Morgan Road across from DSHS.
Thurday’s job fair is open to all job seekers. Most employers require workers to be at least 18 years of age. Because of space limitations, we have had to turn some businesses away.
If you would like to be placed on a waiting list for future job fairs, email michelle.smith@co.yakima.wa.us.
