We know it’s a difficult time for business. The labor market is tight. You see help-wanted signs everywhere. If you haven’t before, you might want to consider revising your hiring policies to give those who are “justice-involved” a second chance.
Thanks to the Washington Fair Chance Act passed in 2018, job applications cannot include a check box next to criminal history. And, with few exceptions, the law prohibits employers from asking applicants about arrests or convictions before making a job offer. While this doesn’t mean an employer can’t ask about someone’s background, it means an employer must initially determine whether an applicant is qualified first. (For more information, go to atg.wa.gov/fair-chance-act.)
Still leery? To make it easier for a business to take a risk and offer a second chance to justice-involved men, women and young adults trying to rebuild their lives, the U.S. Department of Labor operates the Federal Bonding Program.
Created in 1966, the FBP protects employers against employee fraud and dishonesty such as theft, forgery, larceny and embezzlement. Each FBP bond has a $5,000 limit with $0 deductible and covers the first six months of employment. Bonds can be applied to any part or full-time employee paid wages (with taxes automatically deducted from pay). Better still, there is no cost to the job applicant or the employer.
Thousands of employers across the country have integrated the FBP into their hiring practices. Since program inception, dishonesty claims have been filed on only 1% of bonds.
“The mission of the FBP is to give employers the peace of mind that you can safely provide all individuals job opportunities with limited risk,” according to esd.wa.gov.
For more information as a job seeker or business, visit bonds4jobs.com. You can also download, print and complete the Washington State Bond Request Form (esd.wa.gov/about-employees/federal-bonding) and email it to bonds4jobs@esd.wa.gov.
