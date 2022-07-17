A business that designs custom tombstones and ships them all across the U.S. has opened a storefront location in Yakima.
Headstones by Cemetery Tim opened in April at 608 W. Nob Hill Blvd. The business is owned and operated by Tim Morris, who is well known both locally and online as Cemetery Tim.
Previously operating out of Grandview, the business now has storefronts in Pasco and Yakima to allow families to select and design tombstones for their loved ones.
“We just have been growing, and required more space, more square footage,” Morris said. “It’s been busy — we’re helping families here (in Yakima), and helping families in other cities and states. We’ve helped families in just about every state.”
Morris began designing and creating headstones about seven years ago, and has been featured in media ranging from the Yakima Herald-Republic to Instagram, where he has 14,300 followers.
The Yakima Headstones by Cemetery Tim shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday, and by appointment on weekends. Call 509-902-8989 or visit the Cemetery Tim Facebook page for more information.
