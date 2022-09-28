Even after eating several corn dogs, a huge plate of curly fries and a deep-fried Kit Kat, Central Washington State Fair attendees are not typically thinking about how to pre-arrange their own funeral.

But that doesn’t stop Dan Williams, funeral director at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, from talking about the subject with hundreds of people each day at a vendor booth in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“I always get these crazy looks,” Williams said Friday, Sept. 23, on the opening day of the fair. “But we actually get quite a bit of business … by the end of the 10 days, we’re talking to people all the time. We’re here to educate people on pre-arrangements.”

Vendors ranging from bakeries and T-shirt stands to businesses selling big-ticket items such as hot tubs and solar panels sit side-by-side in the fair’s Hometown Marketplace on the dome’s floor.

While most people don’t come to the Central Washington State Fair looking to buy new windows or remodel their bathrooms, businesses offering those opportunities are happy to plant the seed of an idea for the thousands of fairgoers who wander through the SunDome.

“We certainly get a lot of interest in the product,” said Victoria Panka, representing Re-Bath at the marketplace. “With this big fancy display, people see it and they want to know what it’s about. If they’re thinking about a bathroom remodel, we have something to offer them.”

This year’s fair offered space for either the first five days, second five days or both for smaller vendors, said Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association.

Lots of potential customers

As with many business expo events, booths offering big-ticket items had more than just a fancy display to draw in potential customers. Treats, free items such as pens or notepads, and even cool, clean water help attract people to booths.

The latter item is a natural for Culligan Water of Yakima. Located at 617 Fruitvale Blvd., the water filtration and softening company has been coming to the Central Washington State Fair for at least 30 years, said Mike Brown, area sales manager.

“We do fairs across the state, and this is one of the better ones for results,” Brown said Friday. “Most years, we’ll get at least 80 leads on potential customers. Today, we’ve already had five leads in the first three hours.”

Brown believes the Yakima-based fair tends to bring in higher-caliber musical acts than, say, a similar event in Spokane. There’s also a wide range of demographics in the crowd, which makes it attractive to businesses participating in the Hometown Marketplace.

“A county or state fair brings in every walk of life — from people with the most money to people with less amounts of money. They all come to have a good time here,” he added. “In my opinion, one of the best things you can do is to get a booth and get your name and product in front of such a large and wide variety of people.”

Re-Bath, with locations in Yakima, Kennewick and Wenatchee, also generates a good number of leads at each fair it attends.

Panka said the Re-Bath booth at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo last month generated about 25 leads a day, and she expected similar numbers for this week’s Central Washington State Fair.

Seeing familiar faces

Jeannie Reinmuth, owner of Harmony Hills Candle Co. in Gleed, was a first-time participant in the fair’s Hometown Marketplace.

Reinmuth has been a vendor at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and said Friday she has seen and visited with several regular customers in the SunDome.

“A lot of people come through, see that we’re a local business and they appreciate that,” she added. “They like to see familiar faces.”

Reinmuth’s soy candles are sold in 14 shops from Cle Elum to Prosser, so there are plenty of opportunities for Yakima Valley residents to see and buy her goods. The Central Washington State Fair puts her product in front of even more people, she said.

“It’s our first time coming here, and already it’s been nice to see some of our customers walk through and say hello,” Reinmuth said. “I know a lot of these vendors, too — we sell together often. It’s a good event.”

More options for businesses

Harmony Hills Candle Co. is just the kind of local small business that Kramer, president and CEO of the fair association, hoped to attract for the 2022 event. Flexibility in the number of days businesses could participate was one of the changes in policy for the Hometown Marketplace.

“As I started to learn more about Yakima and all the small businesses that were here, plus new ones that came out of the pandemic, I wanted to find a way for them to be part of the fair,” Kramer said.

“Talking to them at farmers markets, online and in the community, they all shared that one of their biggest obstacles to participating in the fair was that they had to be here for all 10 days, and didn’t have the staff or resources for that commitment,” she added.

To solve the problem, Kramer and fair organizers broke the event in half, allowing vendors to participate in the Hometown Marketplace for five days rather than the entire 10-day fair.

“Changing over mid-fair is not a big deal as they can easily pack up their things in a few hours and the second half vendors can move in,” Kramer said.

“We want to use the fair to help ‘incubate’ these small businesses and have them be able to take advantage of exposing their products to fairgoers,” she added. “I believe it’s important to make sure the fair has a good balance of local and regional vendors, as well as those businesses that travel the fair circuit.”

Apparently the new policy is working. Kramer said the Hometown Marketplace sold out its five-day slots for both halves of this year’s fair, with a waiting list for next year.

“We are so happy to see this area full and plan to expand Hometown Marketplace next year so more local and regional small and new businesses can participate,” Kramer said. “We also wanted to make it affordable, so we offered a discounted rate of $200 for five days.”

More information about the 2022 Central Washington State Fair is available at statefairpark.org.