• North Town Coffeehouse, the popular downtown café and coffee shop, is for sale. Owner Dave Tompkins is not keeping this a secret – it’s bannered across the top of the North Town Coffeehouse website. Anyone interested in purchasing the business is asked to contact him at DLThome@aol.com.
• Ace Hardware’s new location at 401 S. 40th Ave. in Yakima opened last week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit the store’s website or call (509) 972-4400.
• The new Circle K gas station and convenience store, at the southeast corner of Valley Mall Boulevard and Main Street in Union Gap, opened April 20. The business is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Current highlights business news throughout Yakima County. Send your information to business reporter Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or call 509-759-7851.
