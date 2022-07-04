• Harbor Freight Tools, offering automotive, hand and power tools, generators, welding supplies and shop equipment, recently opened in Sunnyside at the former J.C. Penney location in Mid Valley Mall, at 2010 Yakima Valley Highway. A grand opening event is planned for Saturday. Call 509-712-4343 or visit www.harborfreight.com for more information.
• Cheese Junkies has closed its restaurant at 1510 Summitview Ave. in Yakima, but will continue to offer its array of grilled cheese, nachos and other menu items at festivals across the Yakima Valley via a food truck. A post last month on the Cheese Junkies Facebook page stated: “With event season ramping up and business slowing down at the restaurant we’ve decided to close the brick and mortar and focus on the food trucks for now. We’ll definitely still be around town so keep following us to find out where we’ll be.”
• Sears has closed its Sears Hometown Store at 1702 E. Gregory Ave. in Sunnyside.
• The YWCA will close its Persimmon Boutique at the Westpark Shopping Center in Yakima on July 16 after six years in business. Sales from the women’s secondhand clothing store supported survivors of domestic violence in the community.
“Like many businesses, Persimmon Boutique was impacted by the pandemic and is no longer financially sustaining so we made the hard decision to close the store,” Cheri Kilty of the YWCA said in a news release.
The YWCA will continue to run its Working Women’s Wardrobe program at the YWCA, 818 W. Yakima Ave., after Sept. 1.
