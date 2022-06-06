• Westside Pizza’s second Yakima store, a downtown location at 602 E. Yakima Ave., is now open. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with the store staying open to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 509-902-1136.
• Changes are happening at the English Country Market, which sells home goods and gifts at Chalet Place in Yakima. Baby and children’s items are now in the old retail space with home and kitchen goods in a nearby storefront at 5615 Summitview Ave.
• According to the company’s website, the new Chipotle restaurant at South 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard is set to open in July. The nearby Crumbl cookie bakery has hours posted in its window and a sign up, but details about its opening date were unavailable at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.