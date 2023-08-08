Yakima’s newest Indian restaurant, The Spice, opened this past week for dine-in patrons and has been open several weeks for takeout orders.
The restaurant, near the intersection of Summitview and 16th avenues in Yakima, offers a full lunch and dinner menu including chicken, lamb, seafood, vegetable and Tandoori entrees; Biryani rice entrees; appetizers, soups and salads … and of course, “Naan from the Tandoor oven.”
Indian beverages and desserts also are available.
Owner and head chef Sarbjot Singh said he has enjoyed cooking traditional Indian cuisine since he was a child and has worked his way up through a variety of restaurant jobs, from busing and washing dishes to head cook.
“Growing up, I’ve always liked to cook,” Singh said. “I was part of the back kitchen for 10-plus years — it was time to take the next step.”
Singh said he has worked in the U.S. for six years, including a stint at a Richmond, Va., Indian restaurant. He is optimistic that he can provide food he grew up cooking and enjoying to Yakima Valley residents.
The interior of the former Taco John’s fast-food location at 1510 Summitview Ave. (most recently the home of locally owned Cheese Junkies restaurant) features a black-and-white décor with TV screens showing scenic vistas from India, manager Manish Yadov said.
Popular menu items include the butter chicken and chicken Tikki Masala entrees, several varieties of Naan bread, appetizers including samosas and a Tandoori sampler, and authentic Indian beverages — especially the yogurt-based mango Lassi smoothie drink, Singh said.
The Spice is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Tuesdays. Online ordering and menus are available at TheSpiceYakima.com. Call 509-823-4397 for more information.
