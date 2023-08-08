An update from the Yakima Herald-Republic business desk:
• The long-awaited opening of HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza’s new location in Sunnyside is expected later this month, owners Carrie Wright and Lori Roy have posted on their Facebook page. The new restaurant held a job fair event on July 25 to prepare for its opening.
• Speaking of long-awaited openings, a sign spotted Wednesday on the future Nordstrom Rack store near the Valley Mall said it will open Sept. 14. That would be exactly one year after Valley Mall officials announced it would go into the former Bed, Bath & Beyond site.
• A convenience store at the northeast corner of 16th Avenue and Tieton Drive is expected to reopen soon with new owners. A “Coming Soon: Tino’s Mini Mart” sign was spotted there this past week.
• Downtown Yakima will soon have a new dog and cat boarding business. According to their website, the owners of Yakima Canine Club are renovating a former warehouse at 216 S. Second Ave. into a day care and boarding facility. Further details coming soon.
• The Planted Home at 3512 Tieton Drive in Yakima has closed after three years in business.
