The co-owners of a Yakima-based online business offering home décor, gifts and other hosting and kitchen items have opened a brick-and-mortar location in Glenwood Square.
Lexi Borton and Morgan Robinson began their online Table Envy “tablescape” rental business in 2020, just as the COVID pandemic shifted many gatherings from public places to private homes. It provided the items and décor necessary to host parties and other events.
That business led to Tavolo Shoppe, which offers many of the Table Envy rental items for sale. Those include charcuterie boards, dough boards, glassware, linens and pantry items.
Borton said other popular items at Tavolo, the Italian word for “table,” include candles, ceramics, spices and pillows.
After establishing Tavolo online in October, a physical location in Glenwood Square became available. The shopping center at 5110 W. Tieton Drive in Yakima is housed in a refurbished fruit warehouse and includes several restaurants, stores and services such as beauty salons.
“We love this space. We feel like it really fits our style,” Borton said of the Glenwood Square building. “Being in a place with a lot of restaurants and retail businesses has been fun. It allows us to meet a lot more people.”
Tavolo opened its Glenwood Square location in mid-June and is located on the first floor in Suite 220, immediately inside Entrance 1 on the west side of the building. It is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 509-206-8766 or visit tavoloshoppe.com for more information.
