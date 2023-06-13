A new tasting room is opening near Outlook.
A grand opening is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, for the new tasting room at Bosma Estate Winery in the Lower Valley.
The event will feature artisans from around the Yakima Valley selling their goods, grab-and-go snacks and indoor and outdoor seating, co-owner Julie Bosma said. Yard games and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for children, and of course samples of wine will be available.
Steve and Julie Bosma bought Bosma Estate Vineyards near Outlook in 2005 and more recently planted and cultivated wine grapes on Diamondback Ridge Vineyards, Julie said. They previously had a tasting room in Granger.
“We moved to our new tasting room earlier this year,” she said. “The basement location in downtown Granger was a great starting point but it couldn’t hold enough people. We wanted to get the tasting room out on the vineyard, which is such a beautiful site.”
Bosma said their Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Roussanne wines recently earned platinum and silver awards at the Great American International Wine Competition, held May 6-7 in Rochester, N.Y.
As part of the grand opening festivities, a “Goat Yoga and Wine by the Vines” event is scheduled Sunday, June 25. Megan Tyler from Free Expressions Studio in Prosser will be the yoga instructor and Nigerian dwarf goats from Ivory Hill Farms will be part of the experience. Tickets and more information are available at bosmawine.com or in the tasting room, which is located at 1000 E. Houghton Road, east of Zillah and north of Granger.
The new tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. on Sundays. Further information about Bosma Estate Winery is available on their Facebook page.
More business tidbits
• Farmgirl Pickings, a farmhouse/vintage styled boutique, has moved to a new location in Valley Mall. The Yakima business offering home décor, party supplies, clothing, kitchen gadgets and gifts is now located next to Forever 21 inside the Union Gap mall. For details, visit the Farmgirl Pickings Facebook page or call 509-225-1477.
• A city of Yakima building permit was issued recently for an HVAC wholesaler at 1727 S. First St., adjacent to the AMB Tools & Equipment location.
• Another city building permit has been issued for a new 6,200-square-foot convenience store with fuel station at 6310 W. Washington Ave. in Yakima. An adjacent car wash also is planned at 1905 S. 64th Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.