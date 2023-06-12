Yakima resident and native Brizeida Rios offers haircuts, manicures, pedicures and more for children from infants through teenagers at Zoomies Kid Salon and Spa.
A licensed hair stylist and beautician, Rios opened Zoomies in the Meadowbrook Mall in October 2022 and recently reopened the business following a maternity leave. She has more than seven years of experience working with kids.
“I try to make it a fun thing for them, a fun experience,” Rios said of her salon, where she also offers spa day birthday parties for girls.
Her customers have the option of ATV-themed chairs for boys and girls, and there is an adult-size chair for teenagers, who also visit the store, Rios said.
Fun touches for youngsters include glitter tattoos and coloring cream for kids’ hair, both of which wash off or out.
Rios said her business has rebounded well since her return from maternity leave.
“Oh my gosh – the community has responded so well,” she said. “I just came back on (May) 26th, and the reception and welcome back I received was really great.
“Since then we’ve had a record number of customers. A day ago I had 15 haircuts – that’s the most I’ve done in one day,” Rios added. “My goal is to have some employees eventually and to see this business continue to grow.”
Zoomies is located next to Waffles Café, in Suite 2 of Meadowbrook Mall at the southwest corner of West Nob Hill Boulevard and South 72nd Avenue in Yakima. It is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments may be made online via the Zoomies Facebook page.
