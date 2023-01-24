Business tidbits from the Yakima area:
• A second Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters location will open soon in the southwest corner of the 40th and Summitview avenues intersection in Yakima. The new store, near the Sporthaus Ski, Bike and Tennis shop, is scheduled to open in February and join the original Mak Daddy store in downtown Yakima.
• A new brewery and cidery is opening soon in downtown Yakima. Shorthead Brewing and High Desert Cider will host a grand opening event on Friday, Feb. 3, at their new establishment at 123 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 110. Note that the entrance faces Second Street, just north of Yakima Avenue and just south of the Thai House restaurant. For more information, visit shortheadbrewing.com
• Construction has begun on a new gymnasium across the street from the St. Joseph Marquette school buildings in downtown Yakima. The full-size gym, located across Fourth Street from the Marquette Middle School building, is part of a two-phase remodeling campaign that began in 2019 for the Catholic school. Ground was broken on June 1, 2022, at the gym site, which previously served as a parking lot for the nearby Yakima Herald-Republic building.
For more business news, read the Current column in Sunday's Bottom Line section of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
